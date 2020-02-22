Josh Reddick says that, along with death threats following the poster theft scandal, someone wanted cancer from their twins – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Houston Astros players have received criticism from players of opposing teams and fans of the opposing team for weeks for cheating during the 2017 season through electronic signage theft, but some players say the rhetoric It has gone too far in some cases.

Gardener Josh Reddick told reporters on Friday that he received death threats on social media and, in one case, "someone wanted cancer for their children," Jeff Passan tweeted from ESPN.

Reddick, who has two 5-month-old children, also said that other members of the Astros clubhouse received death threats.

Also on Friday, Tony Clark, executive director of the MLB Players Association, said he met with the team about ways to handle player safety, not only during the games, but between the baseball stadium and their homes. or hotels.

"When you have public comments that suggest that certain things can happen in the field, it's hard to ignore them," Clark said. "We have had conversations with the league to make sure that the safety of the team and the safety of the individual players and the safety of their families is not a problem in the future."

Clark continued: "There is no doubt, making sure that our players and their families can come and go from the baseball stadium and act safely is a great piece of the puzzle."

Former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers, who was on the 2017 World Championship team and now a member of the Oakland Athletics, also said he received death threats after sharing details of the theft of posters with The Athletic.