Jonny Lomax of St. Helens in the skull fracture that left him with a chance of survival & # 39; 50 -50 & # 39; | Rugby League News

"We don't know what quality of life you will have if you exceed it," the surgeon told Lomax's parents.





The surgeon told Lomax that he would never play rugby league again

On Saturday night, Jonny Lomax will line up with St Helens as they face Sydney's roosters in the World Club Challenge, live on Sky Sports Action.

It is the latest installment of what has been a brilliant career for the player widely inclined to be crowned Man of Steel this year.

However, the 29-year-old player with the most recognizable helmet in the game told the Sky Sports Golden Point podcast this week that a head clash during a game as a teenager almost cost him more than his career...

"The moment I hit my head, I thought I had a bit of a concussion. I was quite sick after the game, a few vomits, and I got lost the day after school. I went back to school on Friday and had problems with headache

"My head hurt on Saturday and my head hurt on Sunday. I had a little discussion with my mom and dad because I wanted to go to the movies with some of my amateur friends to watch a movie. My mom was not a nurse." How happy with the way he presented the symptoms.

"He said he would not go, and under and here half an hour later I found an unbearable pain with a headache. I put my head under a cold blow because I felt it was on fire."

"I lost the use of my legs a little, so I sat down and put a wet towel on my head. From there, it became a little blurry. I remember that my dad took me down the stairs and then in and out. on the couch.

"The last thing I remember was projectile vomiting throughout the ambulance. From there it was a blue light ambulance to Whiston Hospital. My mother told the story to the recorder, they did a quick CT scan and they took me to Alder Hey basically for open skull surgery

"It turned out that when I hit my head, I broke my skull. Where the skull that had cut one of the arteries had broken and started to bleed."

St Helens de Lomax will face the NRL champions on Saturday night

"It is considered that a slow hemorrhage is 24 to 48 hours. For me, it was actually five days, so it was a considerable hemorrhage for when I entered."

"I discovered last year that it was my testimony year that when I entered the surgery, the surgeon came out and talked to my mom and dad and said: & # 39; He's 50-50 and we don't know what quality of life he has. if you beat it & # 39 ;.

"My dad said that seven and a half hours had passed and they had not heard anything, so the nurse came in and the surgeon told the nurse to leave. About nine and a half hours later, the surgeon came out and said:" The operation came out well and now it's just a matter of seeing how it progresses. "

"When the surgeon said that my mom and dad could come in, I had vomited them everywhere, they had been sitting in a waiting room for nine and a half hours."

"When they came in, they tried to take me and I had a great adjustment in bed, and it's something I know that definitely scared my father. Again, this is something they told me last year. But my mother turned to my dad and He said: & # 39; It is a positive sign, it means that it seems that it will have some movement, so we take it as something positive & # 39 ;.

"They put me back to sleep and probably another three or four days passed when they took me."

& # 39; The surgeon said he would not play again & # 39;

"What helped me in the rehabilitation was that I didn't understand what had happened; all the details that are quite scary missed me and it was more my family that had to suffer that and absorb it."

"The surgeon initially said that he would not play again, so when I was 14 I simply sulked in bed and really did not speak to him. Eventually I broke it and said it would be two or three years and I thought & # 39; At least we are arriving somewhere now, I have the opportunity to play again & # 39 ;.

"With regular routine checkups I ended up returning in 10 months.

"There were some setbacks along the way. They didn't know how to respond and a big one that was affected was my memory."

"When I left the hospital after two weeks, I went home and the next day we had to go back to the hospital because I didn't know where I had woken up. I didn't know I was home, so we had to go back to the hospital for another week."

"They didn't try to convince me not to do it,quot;

"To be fair to my mom and dad, they didn't really try to convince me not to go back to the rugby league."

"It was difficult for my mother. It was also difficult for my father, but since my mother was a nurse, I had a great understanding of what was happening."

"So, in terms of going back to that, they knew my passion for playing and with my progress it was something that made them happy to see how things were going."

Roosters of St Helens vs Sydney Live

"I know they were definitely worried when I went back to play and they were definitely worried about that, but the funny thing is that now it's probably one of the things they are least worried about knee injuries I've had, so it's something that has been pushed back in the past.

"It's something that I'm hugely grateful for when they let me keep playing. But it's something that I'm sorry for too; putting them to the test and not having a real understanding and being narrow-minded and almost selfish when I was 14 years and I was so determined, thinking & # 39; I'm going to play again, it doesn't bother me what anyone says & # 39; without knowing the repercussions of what could have been.

"Now, being a father and having people who depend on you, you would be in a totally different mindset, and having that knowledge is quite scary now.

"In terms of the helmet, if the surgeon who managed to do the work he did says that I need to use the helmet again to play, that's something I'm definitely going to do."