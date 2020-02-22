Jon Rahm says goodbye to the best 61 of his career, including the hole in one, in the WGC-Mexico Championship | Golf news

















Jon Rahm reflects on a good start and a fascinating end to his best career of 61 in Mexico, including a hole in one in the 17 that raised him to four advantage shots.

Jon Rahm was happy to make the most of some good fortune as the best 61 of his career, including a hole in one, prompted him to contend in the WGC-Mexico Championship.

Rahm enjoyed a red-hot start in his third round and made birdies in six of the first seven holes before a bogey at eight stopped his challenge, but revived his load on the leaderboard with three back-nine birdies before his magical moment on 17..

The Spanish straight arrow gap in par three of 158 yards landed a few feet from the hole and jumped straight into the cup in the second rebound for the second ace of the day, after the fifth hole in one of Chez Reavie's PGA Tour in the third just over an hour before.

"With the start I had today, all I had in mind was to try to get as close as possible to the leaders," said Rahm, whose 11-player round rose to the top five with 15 under par.

"If I had a good ending, I was going to have a chance tomorrow, and that's what gave me a second boost in the last nine."

"After four holes, I basically had tap-in, tap-in, tap-in and 10 feet for birdie, and I thought it could be a really special day, and then I backed up with a big birdie in six and seven and a big hit Starting at 8. I had a small setback, a putt of three in the eighth, and it is a difficult hole, but everything is balanced.

"I think many of us like to talk sometimes about the bad luck we have, and I think this was one of those days when I was lucky."

"I hit the right shots and got the right rebounds, and I took advantage of it. I'm really happy that, after the first two days, I have a legitimate opportunity on Sunday without the need to shoot 59 or something like that.

Rahm now plans to give the leaders something to think about. on Sunday

"I just need to focus on what I have to do, knowing that I will not be as lucky as I did today, and maybe know that I will not do every putt I look at.

"Just trust that I have control of my golf swing and keep hitting the right shots and hope to have a decent start and give the leaders something to think about."