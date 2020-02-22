John Legend to support the Elizabeth Warren campaign in South Carolina

WENN / Avalon / Instar

The success creator & # 39; All of Me & # 39; He agreed to appear and act in at least two events for the Massachusetts Democrat in Orangeburg and Charleston on February 26.

John legend He has gone even further by supporting Senator Elizabeth Warren. Just over a month after declaring his intention to vote for the Democratic candidate in the presidential elections of 2020, the creator of successes "All Of Me" is expected to personally join her in his campaign.

Several media reported that the 41-year-old singer will make an appearance at least two South Carolina rallies for the 70-year-old politician, including those from Orangeburg and Charleston, next Wednesday, February 26. CNN also stated that it is also expected to act.

Legend began supporting Warren in October 2019. In a cover interview for the December issue of Vanity Fair, the husband of Chrissy Teigen He said: "She is the best candidate that is presented today and she does it with joy and sincerity and with a lot of knowledge and experience."

At the time, "The voice"The coach also wondered why" men feel so threatened by the idea of ​​a female president. "He said:" Honestly, I don't understand why men hate women so much sometimes. You see someone as transparently competent and eloquent and ardent as Elizabeth Warren and then you hear that some guys are simply not on a woman's vote. "

In mid-January, Legend made it clear who will vote in the California Democratic primary. Retweeting a video of Warren's argument during a Democratic debate, he shared with his Twitter followers: "I'm going to vote for Elizabeth Warren in the California Democratic primary."

This was not the first time Legend publicly supported a political woman. In 2016, he and his wife backed Hillary Clinton and acted in campaign events to gain support for the former First Lady.

As for Warren's support, Legend joined others that included actresses. Ashley Judd Y Scarlett Johanssonactor Martin Sheen"Weird eye"star Jonathan Van Nesscomedian Rosie O & # 39; Donnellsoccer star Megan Rapinoe and singer Melissa Etheridge.