Jennifer Lahmers defends herself after apparently angering the hosts of & # 39; The Real & # 39;

The hostess of & # 39; Extra & # 39; He insists that he only did his job as a correspondent when he decided to present the arguments between co-hosts Amanda Seales and Jeannie Mai.

Jennifer Lahmers responded to criticism after her awkward appearance as a hostess in "The real"Recently. She was accused of trying to moat Amanda Seales against the co-host Jeannie Mai bringing out his supposed enmity. She also got nervous about calling her "rookie."

"Humble yourself," Lahmers wrote on Instagram. He insisted that he did nothing wrong: "I would not change anything about the way I conducted that interview, addressing a topic that had appeared in numerous headlines in various media." She added: "This is my job as a correspondent. I didn't keep pushing once I received an answer and that's all I'll say about it."

Originally, Laales was interrupted by Seales when he said that Seales and Mai "bumped heads." While Lahmers insisted on the issue, Mai suggested that the hostess "Extra" be confused between "headers" and "having a different opinion." Mai added: "When I bump my heads, there will only be one head stopped and, as you can see, we're still here."

Earlier in the show, Lahmers excluded Seales when he congratulated the show for its 1,000th episode. "1,000 episodes. Does it feel like it's already six seasons?" She said before addressing Seales with a casual comment, "I don't want to say for you because you're a rookie."

Seales played well while telling the camera: "But I've been in this game for a long time." Co-host Loni love he comforted her, giving her a nod of approval and holding his hand. Meanwhile, Lahmers rejected him with a smile and continued his talks.