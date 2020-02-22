J Boog welcomes another baby and shares the newborn's first glimpse

%MINIFYHTMLa5ea769547c544c9e542aa4d3a6d06ed11% %MINIFYHTMLa5ea769547c544c9e542aa4d3a6d06ed12%

The 34-year-old B2K member is flooded with congratulatory messages on social media when he announces the birth of his fourth son to his devotees online on Instagram.

J Boog It has a new addition to its mixed family. the B2K The member announced the arrival of the baby on Instagram. He shared a photo of the newborn's hand without revealing the baby's gender or the identity of his baby.

He received congratulations from fans and friends, including Princess love Y Willie taylor. The baby is his fourth child. He has three other children, a daughter and two sons, from a previous relationship with Jondelle Lee.

His last girlfriend is a woman named Shelbie Gray on Instagram. It is not clear if they are still together, but she has set her Instagram privately.

In December 2019, Shelbie criticized J Boog, 34, for allegedly not working: "I want my bills paid for Christmas, listen to me Santa with his fat a **. Choose an invoice, any invoice. We can start with renting . " She posted a video that showed she passed out drooling.

J Boog had a brief meeting with his B2K bandmates in 2019 when the group toured the city for 3 months. They were supposed to have another tour, but it was canceled when Lil Fizz started dating Omarionis ex Apryl jones. "Fizzle Pop ruined everything, I wouldn't say it ruined everything, but about 99% of that," J Boog lamented.