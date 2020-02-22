Izzo gives Walk-On Hoiberg his moment in front of the family – Up News Info Detroit

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – In regards to Tom Izzo, a 21-point victory over the humble Nebraska does not mean that everything is fine now for Michigan State.

The Spartans, who have been fighting for almost a month, had a good night of shooting, dominated the boards and obtained great contributions from the reserves Gabe Brown and Kyle Ahrens in the victory on Thursday 86-65.

%MINIFYHTMLb95d96a84ab7787959c1dd6e124390bb11% %MINIFYHTMLb95d96a84ab7787959c1dd6e124390bb12%

But the turnovers in the season and the inability to keep the Cornhuskers away until long after halftime eclipsed the positive aspects in Izzo's mind.

"I can't be very excited about us, even if it seems we shot well," Izzo said. "What we did will not take us where we need to go."

Brown had career records with 17 points and five triples, and Ahrens had 14 points in the season in 22 minutes, his greatest action in the seven games that has returned from an Achilles and ankle injury. The Spartans were 13 of 27 in 3s and shot 52 percent for the game.

Cassius Winston led the Spartans (18-9, 10-6 Big Ten) with 23 points, but Izzo was worried about Winston and Rocket Watts who combined for nine turnovers.

"We tried to put the ball inside, they did a great job when folding and we did a bad job to pass," said Izzo. “I was very disappointed with the turnovers. All graph differently. They had 16 points of turnovers. What did they score, 65? I thought it was 60 points of turnovers. That's what it feels like where it was. "

The Spartans finally opened the game with a 22-8 run in the middle of the second half. Nebraska (7-19, 2-13) lost his eleventh consecutive game, the most consecutive losses in the same season in the program's history.

Xavier Tillman, playing three days after his wife gave birth to the couple's second child, had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Spartans.

Dachon Burke led the Huskers with 21 points, and Haanif Cheatham added 14.

Just when it seemed that the Spartans could begin to move away at the beginning of the second half, Nebraska converted three turnovers in a row in two quick baskets and a free throw to throw within 48-46.

Then, the Spartans used an 11-1 start to take their first double-digit lead, and then easily won.

"It's hard to find motivation, but we keep trying," said Yvan Ouedraogo of Nebraska.

BIG TABLE

Michigan State: The Spartans have been out of the Top 25 for two weeks and reached Lincoln for losses in four of their previous five games, including a home defeat in Maryland on Saturday. They are not entirely out of the Big Ten race, but now is the time for them to get some victories to improve their planting in the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.

Each of his last four opponents of the regular season qualifies this week.

Nebraska: The Huskers, who have not won since January 7, once again stayed with their opponent in half before running out in the last 20 minutes. It is not a matter of effort. It is a matter of the Huskers being deficient and underestimated.

JACK HOIBERG BEGINS

Izzo gave Jack Hoiberg his first start, a nod to the guard who played in Lincoln, with his father, Fred, on the opposite bank training the Huskers. Jack took Watts' place in the lineup and played the first two minutes. He returned with 2:59 remaining in the game and finished with four points, two assists and a five-minute rebound.

Izzo said he decided on the bus trip to the arena that he would start with Jack "because it's the right thing to do."

“This child has given me three years. I really like the moments of memory creation. If we had lost, it would still have been the right thing to do. "

Fred Hoiberg said he appreciated Izzo's gesture. Jack had his mother, two brothers, grandparents, aunts and uncles in his cheering section. "It's a really special moment for all of us," said coach Hoiberg.

Jack, an unconditional of the Spartans talent scout team that usually plays only in blowouts, said it was a strange feeling to be on the court at Lincoln.

"I looked down at his bench and thought this was the first time I didn't support my father's teams, which is different," said Jack. "It was fun. I'm sure it wasn't that fun for him. It was a great experience."

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Michigan State welcomes Iowa on Tuesday at the only regular season team meeting.

Nebraska visits Illinois on Monday, the only regular season game between teams.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.