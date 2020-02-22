Israeli forces kill Palestinians in Jerusalem after alleged attack | Jerusalem News

%MINIFYHTML945f0c4d55f7e5b14a528edcf16a4c8c11% %MINIFYHTML945f0c4d55f7e5b14a528edcf16a4c8c12%

A Palestinian man was shot dead by Israeli police when he allegedly attempted a stabbing attack outside the Old City of Jerusalem on Saturday.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, witnesses said the man was shot several times and was left bleeding on the ground near the Lion Gate (also known as Bab al-Asbat) before Israeli paramedics arrived at the scene. .

Plus:

A video posted on social media seemed to show a man in a dark jacket and light blue jeans that lay motionless on the floor, with several Israeli forces nearby.

The Israeli police issued a statement saying they had asked the person to stop before "turning to them with the goal of damaging them."

"The police responded quickly while shooting at him, neutralizing him and avoiding damage," the statement said.

Israeli doctors said the security forces, while firing at the suspect, had slightly injured a 42-year-old woman in the leg.

Israeli forces closed the doors leading to the Old City before reopening them later.

The shooting occurs amid intense tensions after the release of the controversial Middle East plan of US President Donald Trump.

There have been daily clashes between Israeli and Palestinian troops in the occupied West Bank since the plan was launched in late January, with five Palestinians killed so far.