Is WHO mishandling the coronavirus response? The | Coronavirus outbreak

More and more countries report cases of the new coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is concerned that some of the new infections appear to have no direct link with China, where the outbreak was first reported in December.

New deaths have been reported in Iran and Italy, and the number of infected people has doubled in South Korea.

The head of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warns that the window of opportunity to contain the virus worldwide is shrinking.

The United Nations health agency has been criticized for acting slowly in this epidemic, as well as in previous health crises.

Should WHO change its approach?

Presenter: Nastasya Tay

Guests:

Margaret Harris – WHO spokesperson

Peter Hotez – Dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine

Muhammad Munir – Professor of Biomedicine at Lancaster University

Source: Al Jazeera News