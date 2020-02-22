Is Pavel Francouz this year's version of Jordan Binnington?

ANAHEIM, Calif. – As a NHL rookie with age, St. Louis goalkeeper Jordan Binnington came out of the darkness to take the Blues to the 2019 Stanley Cup. Binnington, 26, played just one game of the NHL before reaching stardom last season.

%MINIFYHTML47a998034a114a340cb65cbcfc7ebaa211% %MINIFYHTML47a998034a114a340cb65cbcfc7ebaa212%

Could the avalanche have that kind of goalkeeper in Pavel Francouz, who produced his first bleached in the NHL on Friday in a 1-0 victory against the Anaheim Ducks at the Honda Center?

Francouz, 29, is in his first full season of NHL, but is too old to be considered a rookie. He arrived in North America for the first time in the summer of 2018, signing a modest two-way contract with the Kontinental Hockey League Avs in Europe.

He now has a firm understanding of the Colorado networks, due to the injury to Philipp Grubauer's lower body and because he has been so good when he was called. Francouz's stellar game is probably making general manager Joe Sakic lean toward the exchange for Francouz's support for the playoffs, not a guy who plays ahead of Francouz in the playoffs.

Sakic gave Francouz a two-year extension worth $ 4 million on Friday, hours before he led Colorado to victory.

"It's a pleasure to be here," Francouz said of the avalanche after Friday's victory. "Once you play more games in a row, you start feeling better and you don't have to think much. Just go with that. The more you play, the more you feel it."

Francouz is now fifth in savings percentage of NHL (.926) and sixth in average of goals against 2.33. He could have become an unrestricted free agent on July 1 and probably sign an agreement for more than $ 2 million annually.

"They gave me a chance at NHL, which was huge for me," Francouz said of Avs. “I had no plans to leave. It was quick and simple. "

From the depth department

Avs have this ability to win, baby. Despite the injuries to key players, Colorado achieved impressive victories earlier this season. And now the Avs are doing the same, winning their second consecutive game and earning points in each of the last three without Grubauer and taco strikers Mikko Rantanen, Nazem Kadri and Matt Calvert.

"That's why we talk about our depth when we're healthy," said forward J.T. Compher, who had Friday's goal to win the game thanks to an assist from Martin Kaut, who played in his second NHL game. "It really comes into play when it hurts a little. Different guys stepping on different times."

Of the captain

Gabe Landeskog had the previous check that interrupted Anaheim's break in the game's winning play on Friday. He forced defender Hampus Lindholm to make a pass through the ice that was intercepted by Kaut, who skated and fed Compher for the great goal.

“Very close victory, close game until the end. Actually, it wasn't pretty at any time, "Landeskog said." It was very difficult: trying to win battles everywhere. It was one of those games where we didn't have our game A, but this is the game you must also win .

“Proud of the boys the way we fight. And obviously Frankie, celebrating his new contract with a bleached one, that's amazing for him. We are happy for him. And obviously Kauter with his first NHL point.

Next: Saturday in Los Angeles against the Kings, who won 3-1 the previous Saturday in the game of the NHL Stadium series of Avs at the Air Force Academy.