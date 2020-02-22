Is Angelina Jolie jealous of Brad Pitt's success and Oscar's victory?

Is Angelina Jolie jealous of the success of Brad Pitt and her recent Oscar for best supporting actor? That is the question that is in the minds of many people since the couple had a very public break. Since they separated, Brad Pitt has clarified some of the problems he dealt with that contributed to the breakup of his marriage. He has talked about his struggles with alcohol and is now sober and at the top of his career. Fans have also noticed that between the two actors, Brad Pitt is having much more success than Angelina and many are curious about how he is dealing with it.

Angelina Jolie is an extremely private person who avoids social networks and is said to make her children her top priority in life. Reports indicate that Angelina enjoys spending time at home, with her children and, although she still has a very active career, it is not the only thing she focuses on.

Those who are worried that Angelina may be jealous of Brad's success can wait until the premiere of Angelina's next movie, The Eternals. Angelina is now a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, although she may not get an Oscar nomination for the role, she is certain that her stellar power will continue to increase.

"I will have to work very hard to give the Marvel film universe the Thena they deserve." – Angelina Jolie about playing Thena in The Eternals of Marvel Studios 💫 #Angelina Jolie pic.twitter.com/g0sZ6blsEd – Chewing gum bitch (@ HarleyIvy123) February 21, 2020

In other news, the next issue of March 2, 2020 from Star magazine says that, although Angelina is not suffering financial problems due to her acting roles, she would like to see more quality work. A source spoke with the magazine about Angelina's financial situation since her separation from Brad Pitt. The source stated the following.

“A large part of its net worth is invested in investments, and its days of payment of films are distributed in installments 90 percent of the time. He would very much like to get on the Netflix train for something worthy and lucrative. "

What do you think about Oscar Pitt's last victory at Brad? Do you think Angelina Jolie is jealous of Brad's recent success?

Are you eager to see Angelina in The Eternals? Do you think the movie will be a great success?



