Is Adele taking her weight loss too far? The friends are a little worried

%MINIFYHTML4215bfb51055232ad15f71504f105eb211% %MINIFYHTML4215bfb51055232ad15f71504f105eb212%

Is Adele taking her weight loss too far? A new report in the next edition of March 2, 2020 of Ok! Magazine says that she is and not only that, but that her friends are a little worried. The problem is that Adele is quite tall, in fact, it clearly measures a height of 5 & # 39; 9 ", but according to a source who spoke with the store, Adele wants to weigh only 115 pounds! This is underweight by any standard A doctor and many would consider him “scary skinny.” The 115-pound weight goal is more in line with a woman who is around 5 & # 39; 3 instead of 5'9!

The source talked about how Adele managed to lose approximately 100 pounds and the medium says that although her friends are happy for her new happiness and confidence, they are worried that she is taking the weight loss too far.

%MINIFYHTML4215bfb51055232ad15f71504f105eb213% %MINIFYHTML4215bfb51055232ad15f71504f105eb214%

Adele drew attention when he showed up at the Beyonce and Jay-Z post-Oscar party (he also attended P.Diddy's 50th birthday party) where people said Adele was unrecognizable due to his weight loss, as informed by Ashley Mitchell.

%MINIFYHTML4215bfb51055232ad15f71504f105eb215% %MINIFYHTML4215bfb51055232ad15f71504f105eb216%

OK! reported the following.

"From the moment he arrived, everyone was taking double shots and whispering,‘ Is that Adele? "

You can watch a video report on Adele's weight loss and her appearance at the Oscar-after party Chateau Marmont de Beyonce and Jay-Z in the following video player.

There is no doubt that Adele has lost weight through hard work and determination. The mother of a son, a son named Angelo (7), exercised, trained in the gym and added pilates to his routine and is strictly adherent to the Sirtfood diet. Adele has been reported to keep its calories extremely low (around 1000 per day), although this has not been verified.

The source also told the magazine that Adele wants to weigh 115 pounds.

"His target weight is 115, which is very thin for someone who is 5 & # 39; 9,quot;. The friends are a little worried that she is taking this too far, but Adele assured everyone that they don't need to worry. She is healthy and loves her new lifestyle. " Ad

What do you think about the amazing transformation of Adele? Do you think she looks unrecognizable?



Post views:

0 0