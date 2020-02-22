Iraq extends ban on arrivals from Iran amid fears of coronavirus | News

Baghdad, Iraq – The authorities in Iraq have extended the ban on all arrivals from neighboring Iran, except for Iraqi citizens, as the country deals with the possibility of an outbreak of the new coronavirus.

The extension was announced in a statement issued by the office of interim Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi on Saturday when Iran announced its sixth death from the disease that arose in central China late last year.

The statement did not specify how long the ban would be applied, which was first announced on Thursday.

Officially known as COVID-19, the virus has So far, more than 2,300 lives have been taken, and the vast majority of those deaths occurred in mainland China. Have It spread to almost 30 countries, including several in the Middle East: in addition to Iran, where there have been at least 28 confirmed cases, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Israel and Lebanon have reported infections.

But to date, there have been no cases in Iraq.

On Saturday, Iraq's border crossings with Iran remained closed for the third day, and only Iraqi returnees were able to enter and undergo controls. Flights to and from Iranian cities were also suspended, staff at the capital's Baghdad airport said on Saturday.

"We need to develop the medical staff responsible for controlling the people entering (in Iraq)," al-Mosawi of the Iraqi Red Crescent told Al Jazeera.

"We have to take the verification of all Iraqi visitors more seriously, without exceptions," he added. "Prevention is better than treatment."

Al-Mosawi's comments came out of a talk on Saturday in Baghdad in which health experts, including representatives of the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO), tried to educate Iraqis about the best way to Prevent the spread of the virus. .

"Iraqi society has no education when it comes to public health," al-Mosawi told an audience of mostly young students.

According to the WHO representative, Adnan Nawar, the United Nations health agency is working "shoulder to shoulder,quot; with the Iraqi government to prevent the spread of the virus.

WHO provided the Iraq Ministry of Health with virus detection kits, as well as technical and logistical advice, Nawar said, adding that the country's hospitals have been equipped with isolation rooms.

& # 39; Constant flow of pilgrims & # 39;

In his statement, the prime minister's office also called for a stronger awareness campaign and better health education, but in a country shaken by months of anti-government demonstrations, many disillusioned Iraqis seem unconvinced by the ability of their leaders to protect them from a possible outbreak. .

"We want to live, but our government doesn't care about the Iraqi people," a doctor from Anbar province wrote on Twitter. "We don't have qualified hospitals to face the danger of coronavirus."

Others made comparisons between the digital thermometers used to detect the virus at border crossings and the infamous fake bomb detectors sold to the Iraqi government by British businessman James McCormick between 2008 and 2010 to be used at checkpoints.

Meanwhile, the top Iraqi Shiite leader, the great ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, asked the authorities on Friday to "level with responsibility,quot; and intensify preparations.

While officials have not yet announced when the border crossings between Iran and Iraq will be reopened, analysts say the financial implications will not allow a prolonged closure.

Cross-border trade and travel are vital for both countries, Al Jazeera Sajad Jiyad of the Baghdad-based al-Bayan Center told Al Jazeera.

"There is a constant flow of pilgrims and religious tourists in Iraq amounting to tens of thousands per month," said Jiyad. "All the companies involved in that sector … will suffer a big drop in revenue."

He added: "Iraq imports billions of dollars in Iranian goods per year and that trade will be affected, which will have a negative effect on Iraqi companies and industry. Even staple foods will face a shortage that will lead to an increase in prices,quot;.

In Iran, officials have recommended that people limit their movement in and out of religious sites in Qom, where two older people became Wednesday in the first deaths of the outbreak in the Middle East.

Other measures taken in Iran include the closure of schools, universities and educational centers in 14 provinces across the country as of Sunday.