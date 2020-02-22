Iran remains blacklisted against terrorism and continues with sanctions

The world's leading anti-terrorism monitoring group voted on Friday to keep Iran on its blacklist for not addressing terrorist financing at home, extending international sanctions at a time when the country hoped to compensate for its troubled economy by doing business with Europe. .
The Financial Action Task Force, a monitoring group based in Paris, had given Iran a deadline in February to pass anti-terrorism legislation or remain blacklisted. Although Iran's parliament passed the legislation, a high clerical body rejected it.
The blacklist will complicate Iranian plans to bypass U.S. sanctions when doing business with European countries. France, Britain and Germany had said they would continue doing business with Iran as long as the country leaves the blacklist of F.A.T.F.
As a way to avoid, but not violate, US sanctions, European countries had linked a new channel for non-monetary trade with Iran to their compliance with F.A.T.F. rules. The United States eliminated its nuclear agreement with Iran in 2018 and once again imposed crippling sanctions that have affected oil exports and caused inflation to skyrocket.
Until Iran adopts stronger measures, "the F.A.T.F. will remain concerned about the terrorist financing risk emanating from Iran and the threat this poses to the international financial system," according to a statement from Friday's regulator.
Among the recommendations made, the F.A.T.F. He noted that Iran should "adequately,quot; criminalize the financing of terrorism and ratify the United Nations counter-terrorism financing conventions.
Like the F.A.T.F. deliberate on friday The Iranians went to the polls to vote for a new parliament. Observers expect more hardline parliament to be elected after Iranian leaders disqualify more than 7,000 candidates, most of them moderated.
The F.A.T.F. monitors all forms of illicit financing, from money laundering to terrorist financing, and has about 40 member countries and organizations. If the F.A.T.F. It puts a country on its black or gray lists, it can complicate the nation's ability to take advantage of global credit markets or welcome international investments.
In a separate ruling on Friday, the F.A.T.F. He announced that he would keep Pakistan on its gray list, a step above a blacklist, but criticized the country for not doing enough to combat terrorist financing.
The F.A.T.F. He noted that Pakistan had met most of the list of requirements that the group established in 2018, when Pakistan was put on the gray list at the request of the United States.
But authorities added that the country was still relatively soft to stop money laundering that benefited terrorist groups.
Being blacklisted would have had serious consequences for the Pakistani economy, which is already struggling with debt and budget deficit, despite an economic reform program administered by the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Pakistani officials have argued in recent months that they have successfully fulfilled the monitoring group's action plan.
In particular, they noted the recent conviction of Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, founder of the Lashkar-e-Taiba group, accused of carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attacks, accused of terrorist financing and links with militant groups. Despite a US $ 10 million reward for him, Mr. Saeed had escaped the sentence for years, despite having been arrested by Pakistani authorities on several occasions.
The case of Pakistan was also probably helped by its cooperation to help bring the Taliban to the table for peace talks. US, Afghan and Taliban officials have pointed out in recent days that it was close to an agreement that paved the way for the withdrawal of US troops.
Prime Minister Khan said Monday that the government was serious about fighting terrorism. And he stressed that the Pakistan military, which has long been accused of nurturing groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Afghan Taliban, among others, also participated fully in the effort.
During the annual meeting of F.A.T.F., which began on Tuesday, Pakistan received crucial support from China, Malaysia and Turkey to avoid being blacklisted. China's support, in particular, was vital. After years of protecting Pakistan in the F.A.T.F., China and another close ally, Saudi Arabia, they turned away in an unusual way while the monitoring group deliberated in 2018, which led to the placement of Pakistan on the gray list.
Pakistan was previously in the F.A.T.F. gray list from 2012 to 2015. Although there are no mandatory international sanctions at that stage, it does hamper a country's ability to access international markets and financing.
Maria Abi-Habib reported from New Delhi and Salman Masood from Pakistan.