Iran remains blacklisted against terrorism and continues with sanctions

The world's leading anti-terrorism monitoring group voted on Friday to keep Iran on its blacklist for not addressing terrorist financing at home, extending international sanctions at a time when the country hoped to compensate for its troubled economy by doing business with Europe. .

The Financial Action Task Force, a monitoring group based in Paris, had given Iran a deadline in February to pass anti-terrorism legislation or remain blacklisted. Although Iran's parliament passed the legislation, a high clerical body rejected it.

The blacklist will complicate Iranian plans to bypass U.S. sanctions when doing business with European countries. France, Britain and Germany had said they would continue doing business with Iran as long as the country leaves the blacklist of F.A.T.F.

As a way to avoid, but not violate, US sanctions, European countries had linked a new channel for non-monetary trade with Iran to their compliance with F.A.T.F. rules. The United States eliminated its nuclear agreement with Iran in 2018 and once again imposed crippling sanctions that have affected oil exports and caused inflation to skyrocket.