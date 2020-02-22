Iran closes schools and cultural centers when coronavirus kills six | Iran news

%MINIFYHTML3269515281e22b750d856239e7b96f6d11% %MINIFYHTML3269515281e22b750d856239e7b96f6d12%

A sixth death from the coronavirus was reported in Iran, as authorities from more than a dozen affected provinces ordered the closure of schools, universities and cultural centers in an attempt to contain the outbreak.

Ali Aghazadeh, governor of Markazi province, said Saturday night that tests of a patient who died recently in the central city of Arak tested positive for the virus.

The person also suffered a heart problem, he told the official IRNA news agency.

So far, 28 cases have been confirmed in Iran, but it was not immediately clear if the sixth fatality was among those cases.

It is believed that all who lost their lives are Iranian citizens, and deaths in Iran account for the most part in any country outside of Asia Pacific.

Since the new coronavirus emerged in December, it has killed 2,345 people in China, the epicenter of the epidemic, and more than a dozen people in other parts of the world.

Officially known as COVID-19, the infection first appeared in Iran on Wednesday, when authorities said it claimed the lives of two elderly people in Qom, a Shiite holy city south of the capital.

The Ministry of Health said that most confirmed cases are "Qom residents or have a history of coming and going from Qom to other cities."

& # 39; Help Qom & # 39;

As a "preventive measure," the authorities ordered the closure of schools, universities and other educational centers in 14 provinces across the country as of Sunday, according to state television.

They include Qom, Markazi, Gilan, Ardabil, Kermanshah, Qazvin, Zanjan, Mazandaran, Golestan, Hamedan, Alborz, Semnan, Kurdistan and the capital, Tehran.

The government also announced that "all art and cinema events in theaters across the country have been canceled until the end of the week,quot; to stop infections.

"We are on the front line, we need help," said the head of the medical science university of Qom on state television.

"If I can say one thing, it's & # 39; help Qom & # 39;" said Mohammadreza Ghadir.

Iran has not yet confirmed the origin of the outbreak, but an official speculated that it was brought by Chinese workers.

"The coronavirus epidemic has begun in the country," state IRNA news agency quoted health minister Minoo Mohraz as saying. "Since the people infected in Qom had no contact with the Chinese … the source is probably the Chinese workers who work in Qom and have traveled to China," he added, without providing any evidence to support his claim.

The city of Tehran, meanwhile, closed all bars and water fountains in the subway stations of the capital until further notice.

Authorities also suspended popular football matches for 10 days and additional measures include daily cleaning of subway cars and city buses.

Assed Baig of Al Jazeera, reporting from Tehran, said there was concern in the streets of the capital.

"We are seeing people questioning the government account and asking how many people are really affected. They don't really trust the government, partly because when that Ukrainian plane was shot down, the government spent three days denying it," he said. referring to a plane disaster on January 8 in which 176 people died when the army accidentally shot down a passenger plane.

"People suspect. Schools are closed. Seminars are closed, concerts, screenings of canceled films to prevent a large number of people from congregating," he said, adding: "Now on state television, they have been showing videos of how to wear facial masks correctly and how people can wash their hands. "

& # 39; Fast increase & # 39;

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed concern about the speed at which COVID-19 has spread in Iran, as well as its export from the country to other territories in the region.

"The concern is … that we have seen an increase in cases, a very rapid increase in a matter of a few days," said Sylvie Briand, director of the WHO's global infectious risk preparedness department.

"We also ask about the potential of more cases exported in the coming days," he added.

Cases in Iran have affected neighboring countries.

The United Arab Emirates announced two new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, an Iranian tourist and his wife, the state news agency WAM reported, raising the total number of coronavirus cases in that country to 13.

Lebanon confirmed its first case of coronavirus on Friday, a 45-year-old woman returning from Qom.

Iraq announced Thursday that it had banned border crossings by Iranian citizens, while Iraqi Airways suspended flights to Iran. Kuwait Airways also suspended all flights to Iran as of Thursday. Saudi Arabia said on Friday it had suspended travel by citizens and expatriates to Iran.

Kuwait Airways was operating special flights to evacuate more than 700 Kuwaitis from the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad on Saturday, it said in a post on its official Twitter account.