In an effort to return to the NFL, Dez Bryant exercises with Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes in Fort Worth – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Dez Bryant seems to be doing whatever it takes to return to the NFL, and this time he is getting some help from Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.

In a video tweeted by NFL Network producer Bobby Belt, Mahomes is seen throwing passes to Bryant at APEC Fort Worth, a nonprofit organization that specializes in training children, athletes and veterans with disabilities.

The former Cowboys catcher has spoken openly about his desire to play in the NFL again after being out of the game for about two years after his departure from Dallas. He had a brief season with the New Orleans Saints in 2018, but an injury prevented him from playing a single down in a game.

During this low season, Bryant has posted numerous videos showing him training and catching passes. His most recent videos this week show him at a performance center near The Star in Frisco, where he was training with other soccer players.

On Friday, Mahomes visited Bryant and sought to help him regain his NFL form by catching passes from an MVP quarterback.

Bryant has announced that he would like to return with the Cowboys and would even take a smaller role in the offense. However, he says he only wants to go out and play NFL football.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Bryant had sent a text message to the Director of Operations and Vice President of the Cowboys, Stephen Jones, about a possible return to the team.

Only time will tell if Cowboys fans will see a return of Dez Bryant to the AT,amp;T stadium as the main office deals with its own series of issues on the list that include whether players like Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper and Byron Jones will be in The team next season. .