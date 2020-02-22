In Algeria, a poet and a revolution | Algeria

%MINIFYHTMLe1dcd3ba9a9b48c3f3c7eff965683d2d11% %MINIFYHTMLe1dcd3ba9a9b48c3f3c7eff965683d2d12%

Mohamed Tadjadit is a busy man these days. As the popular protest movement throughout the country of Algeria enters its second year, the former political prisoner is always in demand.

Between participating in solidarity meetings with others who are still in prison, attending preparations for the anniversary protests and giving interviews to the media, people who want to take a picture with him are sometimes arrested.

"I hate the photos, it feels like giving away a part of your soul," explains the 26-year-old poet. "But I have to do it. We have to keep people motivated."

It was not always like that.

Former political prisoner Mohamed Tadjadit, left, talk to a protester. (Lydia Saidi / Al Jazeera)

& # 39; I just try to get ahead & # 39;

Before the weekly protests began last February, in response to an announcement that President Abdelaziz Bouteflika would seek a fifth term, Tadjadit I worked as a fruit seller and didn't have much interest in politics.

"I was just trying to survive," he admits in a hesitant, almost shy voice.

He was born and raised in the Casbah of Algiers, although his family was moved to the outskirts of the capital when the building in which they lived collapsed two years ago.

Tadjadit He dropped out of school when he was 14 years old and assumed several jobs: selling umbrellas and jewelry, working in a fishery and a tannery.

He began writing poems at the same age, but there was nothing political in them.

"I used to write what I felt," he says.

Tadjadit He began writing poetry at an early age. Now many of his poems include a political message (Lydia Saidi / Al Jazeera)

Check your phone while talking, read messages from other activists that invite you to one event or another, and walk too close to the edge of the sidewalk to please your friends.

He is now the author of more than 50 poems, many of which contain powerful political messages.

And, although he may not have thought much about politics while growing up, he felt the consequences of his country's politics as strongly as many other young Algerians.

Without opportunities at home, when he was 22, he tried to emigrate illegally to Europe. First he went to Turkey, then tried to reach Western Europe. He was arrested in Greece and sent back to Algeria.

When the protests began, Tadjadit He began to recite his poems in them. He became known when videos of him began to circulate on social networks. But he became even more famous after being arrested on November 14 and accused of "undermining national unity."

& # 39; Clean your nation & # 39;

In early April, when Bouteflika was forced, under pressure from the country's powerful military, to submit his resignation, the history of Algeria's protests, unprecedented in its modern history, fell from the international news agenda.

But the protests did not stop.

Friday was the 53rd consecutive weekend of peaceful demonstrations demanding a complete regime change. The protests will also take place on Saturday, the first anniversary of the movement that became known as the Smile Revolution or the Hirak Movement.

On December 12, the former prime minister and loyal Bouteflika, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, was elected president amid ongoing and widespread protests. Only 40 percent of the 24 million people eligible to vote did so.

Among the protesters, it is widely believed that the military made him head of state to give the ruling regime a civil facade.

"The military government will be eliminated / And the mafia state will fall / People are proud and never break / They just want to clean their nation," he wrote Tadjadit in one of his poems, echoing one of the main slogans of the protest movement: "A civil state, not a military one."

Imprisoned

On December 19, the same day Tebboune was inaugurated, promising to "meet all the demands,quot; of the protesters, Tadjadit He was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

He was detained at El Harrach prison in Algiers, under conditions he describes as "inhuman."

Remember an occasion when there was no water for four days. When he asked the prison director about it, he said he told him that the water supply was interrupted, even outside the prison. "When you're outside, you go out and buy water. We're in prison here!" Tadjadit answered.

The new president of the country made promises that went from solving the housing crisis to proposing a new constitution that "will pave the way for a new Algeria." He formed a government and elected a trade minister, Kamel Rezig, who chose the price of milk as his first battle.

But says Tadjadit: "It's not about milk or housing. It's about building a nation."

Tadjadit was arrested in El Harrach prison in Algiers (Lydia Saidi / Al Jazeera)

"We are not satisfied and we will never be, whatever they try to do. The whole regime is corrupt and they need to leave."

Although, in early January, Tadjadit and another 66 detainees were released pending an appeal against their convictions, the contrast between an official government speech praising protesters – on Thursday, Tebboune praised the "blessed Hirak,quot; – while apparently trying to quell them through police pressure and a media blackout has done little to persuade people that there has been a real change.

TadjaditThe appeal trial was scheduled for mid-February, but postponed until the end of the month so as not to miss the anniversary commemorations. "I don't care if they send me back to prison," he says. "I just want to be free on February 22 and I want the Hirak to intensify its action."

A movement without leaders for & # 39; freedom & # 39;

Hundreds of thousands of people showed up for protests in Algiers on Friday, a number comparable to the first weeks of the movement.

I like Tadjadit, many of the protesters insist that their movement will continue until their goals are met.

For Amel Boubekeur, a sociology researcher at the Ecole des Hautes Etudes in Social Sciences in Paris, two things keep protesters motivated. The first is the knowledge that they are participating in something of historical importance that will never happen again. The second is an incentive provided by the government itself. Although the demonstrations have remained peaceful, the investigator believes the authorities are "afraid,quot; of the protesters.

"They continue to see the Hirak as a security problem and prevents them from thinking in political terms. It is not a very smart strategy," he explains.

"As long as there is a duality between formal reforms, such as amending the constitution and informal management practices, the Hirak will have fuel to continue."

Tadjadit, like many others who have become known during the protests, may have some degree of influence, but most protesters reject any form of representation. The movement began with anonymous calls to protest and has continued without any formal leadership since then. The protesters have also rejected the proposals of the opposition parties, whom they consider to be conspiring with the government.

Protests attract women, men and children of all ages. They may have different political views, but everyone agrees on the need for democratic change. "Freedom,quot; is a word that often appears in its chants and slogans.

Tadjadit meets and talks with Algerian protesters (Lydia Saidi / Al Jazeera)

Protests continue to be one of the few spaces where Algerians can exchange ideas and debate freely.

"For me, the Hirak is like a great school," he says Tadjadit. "I met many people with different experiences during this year and they taught me a lot."

The political objectives of the protesters have not yet been fully met, but Tadjadit He believes there has been a change in Algerian society.

"We join together," he says while lighting a cigarette. "There is solidarity among people more than ever and I think this is very important."

The Hirak gave hope to large sections of the population. In the first weeks of the movement, a graffiti image was widely shared on social networks. He said: "For the first time, I don't want to leave you, my Algeria."

Tadjadit He says he would only leave if the Hirak fails. "If we don't succeed, if we don't free the country, many people will leave," he says.

Still, he adds, "if we have to go for another year to take away our freedom, we will do it. No problem."