In addition to Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill, these celebrities change from lovers to enemies

%MINIFYHTML923cf452636102a612c4750768bf561b11% %MINIFYHTML923cf452636102a612c4750768bf561b12%

Some of these celebrities even planned to engage again when they were still together, but now they have nothing but hate for each other and are not afraid to make their feelings known.

Up News Info –

Like ordinary people, celebrities also go through breakups. While there are some stars that are still friends and often connect with each other even after they have moved, some other celebrities have nothing but hate between them and are not afraid that their feelings are known to people around the world. world.

The last example of that is Nicki Minaj Y meek mill. After their heated encounter in a store, the ex continued to exchange insults and accusations with each other so that the world could see them. The rapper of "Anaconda" even improved her game and rejected it in her new song "Yikes", although she previously shared that she regretted her Twitter war with Meek.

%MINIFYHTML923cf452636102a612c4750768bf561b13% %MINIFYHTML923cf452636102a612c4750768bf561b14%

Meek and Nicki are obviously not the only celebrities who have turned from lovers into enemies. Below, we have listed several other ex that are trapped in a situation similar to that of the two rappers.

1. Kanye West and Amber Rose WENN / Avalon / FayesVision %MINIFYHTML923cf452636102a612c4750768bf561b15% %MINIFYHTML923cf452636102a612c4750768bf561b16% When the news came out for the first time Kanye west Y Amber rose It was terminated after two years together, it seemed that their separation was a good note. But everything changed in 2012 when the latter called his now wife. Kim Kardashian A "homewrecker" for ruining your relationship. It got even worse when Kanye decided to attack Amber for the explosion Tygarelationship with Kylie Jenner. When going through "The Breakfast Club," Kanye said he had to "take 30 showers" while he was still in relationship with Amber and that left her furious. Nobody was silent, he threatened: "This is my time for the world to know who you really are and the things you have done to me." However, he later withdrew and said: "I will leave that to the Kartrash to humiliate you when they finish with you."

2. Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris WENN / Adriana M. Barraza Did you ever wonder how Taylor Swift Do you have the nickname of the snake? His messy break with Calvin Harris It was the beginning of everything. Shortly after the singer and the DJ stopped him, she revealed that she wrote ghost of her success. Rihanna "This is what you came for" collaboration. Clearly, Calvin was not having it and responded in a series of tweets now deleted. In a tweet, he wrote: "Harmful to me right now that she and her team would work so hard to try to make me look bad at this stage." He added that she should focus on her boyfriend at that time, Tom Hiddleston, instead of "trying to tear down your ex boyfriend," before mentioning his enmity with Katy Perry. "I know you're off the road and you need someone new to try to bury him like Katy ETC, but I'm not that guy, I'm sorry," he said. After the clapback, Calvin fans went after the pop superstar using the snake emoji.

3. Sofia Vergara and Nick Loeb WENN / Avalon / C. Smith It's not uncommon for celebrities to fight for the custody of their children after a separation, but what Sofia Vergara and Nick Loeb he fought for was undoubtedly one that might seem impossible. Just after breaking his commitment, the rich businessman filed a lawsuit to obtain full custody of his own frozen eggs and carry them to term. Yes, you read it right. The nasty custody battle has been going on for years with Loeb without giving up even though the actress successfully blocked the use of embryos and the creation of life twice. He filed a third lawsuit in April 2018, but a judge still ruled in favor of Sofia. According to court documents, custody of an embryo cannot be requested under the Uniform Law on Jurisdiction of Child Custody, a law that was enacted to resolve custody disputes over children of parents residing in different states.

4. Bella Thorne and Mod Sun WENN / Dave Starbuck Bella Thorne Y Sun mod She apparently ended her relationship on good terms when she first announced her separation from the rapper in April 2019. However, just a month after the Disney star declared that she would always love her ex, she accused him of persecuting him for saying that He planned to sell his belongings on eBay. And so his enmity ensued, with Mod claiming he was calling the police to Bella after she refused to leave her house. Bella never responded to Mod, but that doesn't mean her meat is over. Later, in August, the couple did it again after the actress shared a video of her "wedding" on social media and Mod didn't like that. This time, he was the one who accused her of pursuing her influence. Bella responded quickly and said that Mod "kept lying to him" during their relationship, to which the latter denied and emphasized that she was the one who lied.

5. Big Sean and Naya Rivera WENN / Attachment Be big Y Naya Rivera Once they were so in love with each other, they got engaged and planned to get married. However, all love became hate at the time it separated in 2014, with the "Joy"Alum claiming in her revealing book that her alleged infidelity with Ariana Grande It was the cause of everything. He responded quickly to the accusation in his song "No more interviews" with the lyrics, "And you know, the funny thing about this is that I want to write one thing that says everything / F ** ked is that she isn't even Tell everyone. " As if that wasn't hard enough, Sean revealed that his wild-breaking anthem, "IDFWU," is also about Naya. Without stopping there, when Naya was arrested and charged with domestic assault for a misdemeanor following an altercation with Ryan Dorsey in 2017, Sean seemed to follow her on Twitter. At that moment he said: "I told you all, I told you all. You thought I was playing, but I told everyone."

6. Lil Xan and Noah Cyrus WENN / Patricia Schlein Lil xan Y Noah CyrusThe relationship was short but sensational. Not only did the former manage to generate a new meme during the brief time they spent together, but they also encouraged social networks right after their separation due to their disorderly exchange of ideas. It all started after Xan accused her of cheating on him, and things simply escalated from there. Noah continually denied having cheated on him and claimed that Xan was the one who had an affair behind him. He posted a photo of what appeared to be a hickey on the rapper's neck and said that cheats "like to accuse their partner of cheating to feel less guilty." Apparently ashamed to make his problems public, Noah then asked Xan to speak directly to him instead of going to social media.

7. Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber WENN / Adriana M. Barraza The story about the tumultuous relationship between Selena Gomez Y Justin Bieber It is long and at one point, it got so bad that they made their tension public. It all started after the Canadian star defended his relationship with Sofia Richie Against the trolls. In a very strange plot twist, Selena was really on the side of the trolls and publicly criticized Justin for posting photos with the model. "If you can't handle the hate, stop posting photos of your girlfriend hahaha, it should be special only between you two. Don't get mad at your fans," he said at the time. Justin then defended himself, and Selena applauded saying he forgave him when he cheated. Nobody quiet, accused her of cheating with Zayn Malik. Selena did not respond after that, but admitted that what she said "was selfish and useless."

8. 50 Cent and Vivica A. Fox WENN / Avalon There are times when the ex who are fighting after a breakup will continue their lives while maintaining the bad blood they had in the past. In 50 cents Y Vivica A. FoxIn the case, its rupture became a continuous contest that has reached a point of no return. For the past 14 years, the two stars have been anything but former friends and have taken every opportunity they could to be publicly ashamed. Take your 2018 dispute as an example. In an excerpt from a book, Vivica surprisingly characterized her sex life with Fiddy as "PG-13". The "Power"As expected, the star was not having it and responded in a deleted Instagram post since then," I'm waking up to this shit, that was 14 years ago. Smh who does this? What the hell! "

9. Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna WENN / Judy Eddy It is almost a known fact that Rob kardashian he doesn't have the best relationship with his ex, but the worst is probably his relationship with Blac Chyna. The ex got into a legal battle for the custody of their daughter, Dream Kardashian, for years. Although they ended up burying the ax last year, things turned south when the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Alumbre filed another custody lawsuit. To make matters worse, Rob made some not-so-nice accusations against Chyna in his documents. Among all the things he mentioned in the lawsuit was an accusation that the makeup mogul is nothing but a dangerous existence for the girl. He alleged that Chyna once chased people with knives and threw candles around his house. However, his lawyer responded to the accusations.

10. Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears WENN / Instar / Avalon Among all former celebrities on this list, Justin Timberlake Y Britney Spears& # 39; case could be the most infamous. The ex were once called couple goals and even people expected them to get engaged at some point. Unfortunately, the couple separated after three years together supposedly because blonde beauty tricked Justin. Apparently, Justin was so hurt by the separation that he wrote an entire song against Britney, "Cry Me a River." In response to the controversial song, Britney said in an interview: "I think it personally seems such a desperate attempt." However, she thought "that was an excellent way to sell the album. He is smart."