In a recent episode of Marriage Bootcamp, Joseline Hernandez's boyfriend, DJ Ballistic, tells him to treat him like a king.

Chile, Joseline Hernández is on all the streets of reality shows. From her show in Zeus to "Marriage Bootcamp," the Puerto Rican princess is giving people a lot of entertainment. It seems that it may be too small.

In a recent episode of "Marriage Bootcamp," the 32-year-old girl and her man DJ Ballistic run into each other because she is too friendly, according to him.

The reality star was doing a lot for his taste when interacting with other men. He claims that she was feeding a boy with some fruit, and that he was not there for that. Walking outside in anger, he closed it all the way.

He left furious and said: "The party is over!" Finally, he comes and goes with her and specifically lets her know that her behavior is unacceptable.

At one point, he declared:

I disrespect you. I told you to treat me like a king.

Meanwhile, Joseline looked like a deer caught in the headlights and laughed. Obviously I was surprised by his behavior.

Homeboy is not relaxed like Stevie J. You better stop playing with that man like that.

The two made him an IG officer in April 2019. Originally from Philadelphia, DJ Ballistic is in the music industry and has worked with Tamar Braxton and with Jazze Pha.

In case you live under a rock, Joseline also shares a 2-year-old daughter, Bonnie Bella, with Stevie J, who is now married to the legendary Faith Evans.