"Imagine peace,quot;: violence reduction offers hope to Afghans | News

In just a few months in 2017, Jannat Bibi lost his son and two grandchildren, all serving in the Afghan police force, in shootings with combatants in the south of the country.

Since then, she has been struggling to support her 17 great-grandchildren., as well as the three wives of his son and grandchildren. Now with 80 years, Bibi depends on donations, but they barely cover the cost of living.

Reflecting on the effect of the prolonged conflict in Afghanistan and the death of his family members, Bibi said the one-week "violence reduction,quot; (RIV) period, which was agreed by the Taliban, Afghan and US forces and entered into force on Saturday, it is a step forward to ensure lasting peace.

"My neighbors told me about the truce and I felt very happy because I don't want anyone to suffer the losses," said Bibi, who lives in the village of Shemal, in the Darai Nur district of Nangarhar. Province.

"It's something I dreamed of all my life. If this truce lasts, I will know that my (great-grandchildren) will live in a peaceful country free of wars and conflicts."

If it is maintained, the RIV agreement could culminate in a peace agreement between the Taliban and the United States, which is expected to describe the withdrawal of US troops and a guarantee that Afghan soil will not be used as a launch pad to carry Out attacks outside the country.

The agreement was reached during negotiations between the US and Taliban representatives, which began in 2018 as part of a push by the government of US President Donald Trump to sign an agreement with the armed group that has been fighting the US-led NATO forces in Afghanistan since it was overthrown in 2001.

The United States and the Taliban were about to sign a peace agreement in September when Trump abruptly canceled the talks after a group attack.

Some celebrate, others remain cautious

Now, violence reduction offers hope to civilians who have consistently endured the worst part of the almost 19-year war: according to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, more than 10,000 people were killed or injured in 2019 alone .

In Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province where bthe ISIL group (ISIS) and the Taliban are active, The beginning of the RIV period was received with celebration.

"There were big celebrations in the city of Jalalabad: people went dancing dancing, waving flags and Afghan cars decorated with flowers while driving through the city with loud music." Siraj Pathan, a resident of the province Daronta district, he told Al Jazeera.

"In recent years, most Afghans have lost their loved ones in this war. If you look around, most children are orphans. This is how war has affected us."

In the capital, Kabul, which has long been hit by deadly attacks, many cautiously welcomed the announcement of the RIV period.

"Everything seems too good to be true,quot; Hamayun, a resident of Kabul, told Al Jazeera. "I still have doubts and I don't fully trust all three parties to maintain the RIV agreement," he said.

"However, if peace persists, it will lead to great changes and positive developments: the conflict will end; social ties between people will grow; an urban and rural connection will be established."

& # 39; If peace comes & # 39;

Khalid Bashari, a 22-year-old Kabul resident, echoed a similar feeling, underlining tPast failed attempts to achieve peace.

"Good things will happen (for) Afghans if peace persists; we will no longer have to fear for our lives," Bashari told Al Jazeera.

"We are not sure what will come next, but what option do we have apart from taking a leap of faith and trust?"

Meanwhile, hash labels like "Imagine peace,quot; and "if peace comes,quot; set a trend on Saturday as Many Afghans turned to social networks to express their hopes for peace and describe the possibilities that it would entail.

"#IfPeaceComes for Afghanistan, my dream is to see love and affection more frequently throughout the country, "a Twitter user said.

Other wrote: "Imagine, today is the beginning of true peace and I can take a road trip around Afghanistan. Imagine, I can drive to my village in Paktia, I can walk in the Badakhshan mountains, I can camp on the bank of the Helmand River, I can see the majestic beauty of Nuristan. #Imagine peace".