How will the United States Middle East plan impact the Israeli elections? The | Israel News

Amid the consequences of the announcement of the US president's plan. UU. Donal Trump for Israel-Palestine, it was difficult to avoid the conclusion that the timing and form of its publication had much to do with the battle for the political survival of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Faced with an election on March 2, Israel's third national vote in less than a year, Netanyahu has crossed the world to meet with leaders and officials. His meeting with Trump was the highest profile stop and he saw the presentation of the American plan that, according to analysts, greatly favors Israel.

The plan proposes the annexation of huge swathes of the West Bank occupied by Israel and does not offer Palestinians many of their long-standing minimum demands, which include a capital in East Jerusalem.

However, opinion polls in Israel have shown no signs of a rebound after the plan; The average results of recent surveys are almost identical to those of recent weeks. In addition, polls also point to another post-election stalemate that could only be broken through the formation of a unity government.

Orly Noy, an Israeli journalist and political activist, believes that Netanyahu "seriously underestimated the possible impact of Trump's plan on his election campaign."

"While the concrete actions of the United States, even if they are symbolic, such as moving the embassy to Jerusalem, are considered a tangible victory, the lazy & # 39; peace plans & # 39; have little impact on Israeli public opinion in general, "Noy told Al Jazeera. "We have seen many of them come and go over the years."

More importantly, Noy added, three elections in a year "have already exhausted any real content and became only & # 39; Netanyahu, yes or no & # 39;".

This is a bad omen for the prime minister, who, in the words of Edo Konrad, editor in chief of 972 Magazine, "essentially launched his campaign to remain out of jail by ensuring Trump's approval for an endless occupation."

But what effect will the Trump plan have when, as several experts say, there is a serious case not only of voter fatigue, but of "Bibi fatigue,quot;?

What is in Trump's plan for the Middle East?

& # 39; Political leverage & # 39; for the joint list

Daniel Levy, president of the United States / Middle East Project, believes that Trump's plan has had "some influence on the political debate that takes place in the elections," including "the effect of raising problems for the future of the territories and the front Palestinian,quot;. and focus when they had been marginalized for so long. "

Levy told Al Jazeera that this has developed in a complicated way for both Netanyahu and his right-wing natural allies, as well as for the main rival and former chief of military cabinet, Benny Gantz, who leads the Blue and White party.

"The plan has exposed the disagreements within (Blue Gantz) Blue and White, and partly led to a dispute between Likud and Yamina's right-wing party about the time of annexation," said Levy.

Meanwhile, the Joint List, a united ticket of parties that predominantly represent Palestinian citizens of Israel, will hope to repeat, or even improve, its display in the elections last September when it won 13 seats.

"The vote of Palestinian citizens is actually the only place where Trump's plan could have a real impact," Noy told Al Jazeera, pointing to the document's support for a so-called "population exchange,quot; that would see thousands of citizens Israel's Palestinians become part of the new Palestinian entity that will be created in parts of the West Bank.

"The Joint List and the Palestinian leadership in Israel have used the plan as a very effective political influence in organizing a series of protests and demonstrations, emphasizing the proposal of & # 39; population exchange & # 39;" No and.

Anger at the Law of the State of the Nation, which defines Israel as an exclusively Jewish homeland, is considered a key reason for the increase in the voting rate of Palestinian citizens in the elections last September, and there are those who, like Noy, they hope "Trump's plan will do the trick and make those numbers even higher."

"This could be Trump's biggest contribution to Israeli politics," he added wryly.

On the other hand, it seems difficult to imagine that a proposal in a plan that may or may not be adopted will have an effect as stimulating as Israeli law.

"The Joint List made significant progress in the previous elections, but it is still unclear whether voters will come out in the same numbers we saw in 2019, and it is even less certain that Trump's plan will be what will give the Palestinian leadership in Israel the electoral impulse he hopes to recreate, "Konrad told Al Jazeera.

Levy also noted that while "racist provocations,quot; have increased the participation of Palestinian citizens before, Trump's plan has also served to "further boost a gap between the Joint List and Blue and White," which "undermines the argument. of effectiveness when it comes to those who question whether Palestinian votes can change things. "

Will the plan be implemented?

While it is not clear exactly what effect, if any, the Trump plan will have on the decision making of the Israelis when they go to the polling stations, the question of the fate of the plan remains when, eventually, it is formed A new coalition government.

"Neither party can form a coalition that can adopt that plan in its entirety," Noy told Al Jazeera. "Gantz will not be able to do so because of Meretz, and Netanyahu's partners cannot force themselves to vote for a future Palestinian state, even if only nominally."

But even if the plan can never be fully implemented, the Israeli unilateral annexation of the West Bank territory is a different matter.

For Levy, "the timing of the publication of the plan was almost certainly partly intended to create a situation in which any future Israeli government would be on board with the new terms of reference." Therefore, particularly in the light that Netanyahu is probably in the twilight of his position as prime minister, "the premeditated intention is to block annexation."

In assessing the likely approach of the next Israeli government to the Trump plan, observers point to the responses issued at the time of publication by the main parties.

"Regardless of who is or is not included in the next government," Konrad said, "the acceptance of the Trump plan by the leaders of both blocs is a reflection that Israel's goal of endless military control over millions of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza it is shared in the vast majority of the political spectrum. "