If you are a WhatsApp user, you should be aware of the fact that Facebook's 0messaging instant service allows users to share Emojis, GIFs and Stickers. Now, we have already told you about how you can create a personalized WhatsApp sticker and share it with your friends and family, but not many people know that the service also allows users to create personalized GIFs.

With this function, you can trim any video and convert it into a GIF and share it with contacts.

He wants to create one for you, this is how he can do it.

%MINIFYHTML7cc065a672a0e67503bca1f69844439c11% %MINIFYHTML7cc065a672a0e67503bca1f69844439c12%

Before that, keep in mind that you will need a compatible video file and the latest version of WhatsApp that can be done using the corresponding app store.

How to create custom GIFs in WhatsApp

one) Go to WhatsApp and open any chat window



two) Then, tap the attachment icon in the chat box, choose a video from your gallery that you want to share as GIF



3) Now it will provide you with the option to crop the video and add texts, emojis, etc.



4) Here, trim the part by sliding the clipping bars and choose the GIF option



5) Once done, tap the send button to share



The process is very simple, all you need to do is choose a video from your gallery after opening any chat window in WhatsApp and crop it. Just make sure the video is short enough to look like a GIF. In addition, a smaller time frame creates better GIFs in general. After trimming the video, choose the GIF option, which is located just below the clipping bar.

Here, you can also add emojis, texts or use the scribble tool to draw something before sharing. Once you are satisfied with the GIF, simply tap the Send button to share it with that particular contact.

Also, keep in mind that the GIF you can share can be found in the phone's internal memory or you can also forward it from one contact to another like any message, photo or video file.

