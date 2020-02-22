How the enmity of the neighbors in paradise launched an international rape case

%MINIFYHTML23b04ea7b068732b3627d3252fd2522e11% %MINIFYHTML23b04ea7b068732b3627d3252fd2522e12%

Ms. Macdonald resigned in 1980, shortly after Winnipeg police accused Mr. Nygard of raping an 18-year-old woman. The case was abandoned after the woman refused to testify.

Another former employee said that on a business trip to Hong Kong that same year, Mr. Nygard entered his hotel room while he slept. The woman, Jonna Laursen, then 32, told the Times that she had raped her. A single mother from Denmark, she said she was worried that the police wouldn't take her seriously and that she lost her reputation and her job.



"I knew the right thing would be to denounce it," Laursen said, "but somehow I felt I would come out as a loser."



Just over a year later, he said, she was fired without cause. He then described the episode to a colleague, Dale Dreffs, who confirmed that he had heard it. When Ms. Laursen threatened to go to the press, a company manager offered her $ 6,700 and a letter of recommendation for her silence, she said.

In 1995, a new employee was taken from the airport to Mr. Nygard's Winnipeg office apartment, where he had sex with her "against his will," a lawsuit said. The woman's lawyer confirmed that the lawsuit led to a confidentiality agreement. Then, in 1996, Mr. Nygard's company resolved complaints of sexual harassment against him by three former workers, for about $ 15,000, according to The Winnipeg Free Press.

In 2015, another former employee said, Mr. Nygard entered her locked room while she slept in her Los Angeles home and raped her. Then he fired her, she said. The emails shown to The Times confirmed that she contacted a lawyer at that time to sue him. The woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, is the only non-Bahamian to join the new lawsuit.

Separately, two women sued Mr. Nygard last month for sexual assault. One, who was not identified, said she was under 18, California's age of consent, when she visited Mr. Nygard's home in Los Angeles in 2012. Her lawsuit said Mr. Nygard knew his age "but he repeatedly had sex with her. "