How the Bruins overcame a wild start to defeat the Flames

The Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames seemed ready for a high-scoring affair after scoring three goals each in the first 20 minutes. But things calmed down a bit for the next 40.

Bruins advantage.

Just 3:23 of Friday's tilt, Bruce Cassidy's team faced two separate two-goal deficits with Mikael Backlund scoring twice with only 2:14 difference and Johnny Gaudreau countering Patrice Bergeron's first night. However, they kept up and leveled things in the second of Bergeron's night and Coyle's 15th of the season.

Brad Marchand put the Bruins ahead for only 52 seconds in the central stanza. Then, the Bs went into shutdown mode and secured their fifth consecutive victory with a 4-3 win at Scotiabank Saddledome.

"A little crazy at first," defender Torey Krug told Sophia Jurkstowicz of NESN later. "But we knew that once we got back to the game and Jaro (Halak) closed the door for us, we would finish the job, and he did a great job responding and bouncing." It was all a good battle and it was a lot of fun. "

A busy day that began with the exchange of Ondrej Kase ended with the eleventh victory of Boston in 12 games. This is what we learned when the Bruins became the sixth team in league history – and the first since 2008 – to win a victory despite giving up three goals in the first four minutes of the game.

Jeremy Lauzon is proving his worth

He showed glimpses of potential every time he got a call from Providence. And now, Lauzon can be a goalkeeper in the Boston blue line.

Jeremy Lauzon's first fight in the NHL comes against Matthew Tkachuk pic.twitter.com/nxjPqtNZyI – Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) February 22, 2020

Connor Clifton's injury on December 29 opened a place, at least temporarily, to skate alongside Matt Grzelcyk in the third defensive pair. John Moore did not take that opportunity. Lauzon has done it, and proved his worth at the NHL level again on Friday's tilt.

Lauzon was easily restrained against a hematoma in Matthew Tkachuk, landing a couple of blows before Tkachuk was knocked down for his first NHL fight in his career. He continued with a pair of blocked shots during a decisive penalty kick in the third period to keep Boston's 4-3 lead intact.

"I am a physical player, so those games are in my element," Lauzon told reporters after the game. "I'm just trying to help the team win, and I think it was a great victory for us tonight in a difficult building to play."

He will certainly have some bruises and pain to overcome, but Lauzon made another solid impression with his teammates. Those moments will only help your chances of becoming a regular with the great club.

Jaroslav Halak settled in

The shooting box could have indicated a quiet night on the surface, but Halak made it worth his effort of 18 saves.

The official netminder abandoned the goals in three of the first four shots he faced. Cassidy would probably have pulled the trigger in a change of goalkeeper under normal circumstances, but Halak remained in the net during the first game of a back to close the four-game trip.

Halak's confidence did not falter. The Bruins hardened things defensively allowing only 17 shots on the net in the next 56 minutes and the change after Gaudreau gave the Flames a 3-1 lead. The Slovak remained calm every time he faced pressure, making timely stops, including 10 in the last 20, to ensure his fifth consecutive victory between the pipes.

The Bruins are likely to have a bad smell sometime after their last run. Halak and company made sure it didn't happen tonight after delivering three goals in the first 3:23.

Bergeron is scoring in clusters

This is the time of the year when the Bruins need their best players to act as such. Bergeron has certainly done it on this recent stretch.

Selke's four-time winner extended his streak of goals to five, and his streak of points to seven, after his pair of lanterns in Calgary. Without those two objectives interspersed between the Backlund couple and Gaudreau's account, the Flames could have removed the Bruins from the building.

Patrice Bergeron with his 2nd of the night, cuts Flames's lead to 3-2. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/3SqdBWfsRK – Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) February 22, 2020

“It is definitely not the beginning you want. I thought we showed great resilience by keeping it and staying on the program and recovering after those first goals, "Bergeron told the media after scoring his seventh goal in the most games." Then we settled down and played more. sound hockey and we don't give up so many follow-up opportunities. "

Of course, Bergeron stood out in other situations, including the two fundamental penalties and his performance of 13 of 19 at the point of confrontation.

It is surprising to think that Bergeron's 32 goals in 2015-16 and again in 2018-19 remain the best of his career. He is on his way to breaking that mark this year, and may very well beat Bob Gainey for the most Selke awards in league history at the end of the season.