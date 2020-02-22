History of the T20 Women's World Cup in England: unique champions, perennial finalists | Cricket News





England Women won the first T20 World Cup, but has not claimed it since

%MINIFYHTML43aeac4ccc5250abb65952821d95b44a11% %MINIFYHTML43aeac4ccc5250abb65952821d95b44a12%

England won the first T20 Women's World Cup in 2009, but now it has passed five tournaments and more than a decade without claiming the title again.

Heather Knight's side, with new coach Lisa Keightley in tow, will seek to remedy that for the next two weeks in Australia.

England vs South Africa Live

Here, before England's inaugural match against South Africa, which is live at Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Mix starting at 10.30 am on Sunday, we look at their competition record …

The place where they won the title (2009)

England was ruthless in their homeland in the first T20 World Cup, beating India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan in the group stage with Sarah Taylor, Claire Taylor and Charlotte Edwards carding half a century and left-hand spinner Holly Colvin packing eight wickets combined.

England's toughest game was against Australia's old rivals in the semifinals, with the Southern Stars posting 163-5 on The Oval and the hosts then fell to 43-2. However, Claire Taylor (76th) and Beth Morgan (46th) put an undefeated 122 for the third wicket since England won with three extra balls when Taylor crushed Sarah Andrews across the point for a limit.

Katherine Brunt starred in the 2009 final against New Zealand

The victory over New Zealand in the final, however, was established by bowlers, with Katherine Brunt, wearing a black eye after being hit by a ball in training, taking 3-6 on a sparkling four over-spell top as New Zealand fell to 31-5 and finally to 85, a total of England surpassed with 18 balls in reserve at Lord & # 39; s to become dual world champions, having won the 50-year World Cup at the beginning of Year in Australia.

The one that went wrong (2010)

England crashed in the first round of its defense of the title in the Caribbean a year later after being on the wrong side of some tight finals, including the loss to Australia after a Super Over tied by force having hit less six six in the regulation inputs.

England had collapsed from 63-2 to 104 first in batting, before Australia recovered from 63-7 to parity. Both sides scored 6-2 in overtime, but Australia prevailed after crushing a six against England's none. A two-run defeat against the West Indies two days later put an end to England's hopes of reaching the knockout stage, as they failed to exceed 122-8 of the hosts.

England needed 15 from the final, an equation that they reduced to six of three balls when Lydia Greenway hit a six, a two and a one, but Edwards side lost two wickets of the last three balls to fall short, with Greenway stranded in 26 not being able to recover the strike.

Lydia Greenway and Brunt leave after England's defeat against the West Indies

A resounding success of 56 races over South Africa, in which Danni Wyatt collected four wickets in total and three in one over and the Proteas were thrown for 85, was too little, too late.

The one they lost in the semifinals (2016)

The only time, in addition to 2010, when England could not reach the final of the T20 World Cup was in India in 2016, but they really should have succeeded. Chasing 133 to beat Australia, the Edwards team was 88-1 with seven remaining overs, but when Tammy Beaumont was caught on the deck by Southern Stars captain Meg Lanning, the tickets got undone.

A duck for Nat Sciver and only one for Heather Knight when the wickets fell and the races dried up and, despite Wyatt and Brunt reaching double figures, a 6-28 collapse put their possibilities to the test. Thirteen races were needed since the final, but Rene Farrell conceded only seven, as Greenway and Wyatt couldn't find the fence.

England fell to defeat in their 2016 semifinal against Australia

England had endured nervous moments at the beginning of the tournament: it collapsed to 87-8 before finally surpassing India's total of 90 and then from 59-0 to 106-9 with two legal deliveries remaining before surpassing the score of 108 of the Indies Westerners thanks to a broad, simple and last goodbye. They got out of jail then, but not against Australia.

Those who lost in the final (2012, 2014, 2018)

Losing to Australia has become an unwanted trend for England in the T20 World Cup, the team slid against the South Stars in that semifinal of 2016 and in three of the last four finals.

In Sri Lanka in 2012, England lost by four races, but there was a great victory for Australia two years later in Bangladesh when Lanning and Ellyse Perry managed to beat 105-8 with 29 extra balls.

Australia triumphed with 29 surplus balls once again in the West Indies in 2018, with an unfortunate batting performance by Knight's side ensuring that the South Stars chased only 106. Wyatt (43) and Knight (25) were the only players in passing double figures as England hesitated against sewing and spinning and were shot in 19.4 overs.

Glum faces everyone after the 2018 defeat against Australia in the Caribbean

There was a flash of hope when tournament player Alyssa Healy (22) and Beth Mooney (14) were fired, but Ashleigh Gardner (33rd) and Ice Cream Lanning (28th) calmed down the Australian nerves as they became champions for a fourth record time.

Watch England's inaugural T20 Women's World Cup match against South Africa live at Sky Sports Cricket from 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.