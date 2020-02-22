Hilary Duff confronts & # 39; & # 39; Creep & # 39; & # 39; who photographed children playing ball

Hilary Duff He was not going to let a man get away with photographing children without his parents' permission.
Saturday Lizzie McGuire Y Younger Star and mother of two children posted on her Instagram page a video of herself confronting a male photographer who took pictures of children playing football in a park.
"The paparazzi shoot the CHILDREN," he wrote. "Go to & # 39; practice & # 39; your photography in ADULTS! Creep! Laws must change! This is stalking minors! Disgusting!"
"Who are you with here?" Duff asks the man, who is not identified by name and who does not confirm his profession. "Do you know anyone on the team? Can you stop taking pictures of the children, please?"
"It's legal," replies the man.
"It makes me feel really uncomfortable," she says.
"Well, you shouldn't feel uncomfortable," he replies. "Do you want me to show you your ID?"
"I don't ask for your ID. I ask you to stop taking photos of our 7-year-old children if you don't know anyone here," says Duff, whose son Luca is 7. "I ask you from person to person, as a mother, if you don't know anyone here, can you stop taking pictures of our children playing football this morning?"
"But I'm just telling you it's not illegal. I'm taking pictures, I'm practicing photography," he says. "Your paranoia is unjustified."
"No, it's just an awkward factor that these are 7 year olds and that you don't have a child here," Duff replies. "They are our children and we would like to protect them."
Then he says he will post the video to his "15 million followers on Instagram and let people know how creepy it is what you choose to do on Saturday morning."
He says, "No, you're doing creepy," and moves to put his hand on the camera lens of his phone.
In 2018, while I was nine months pregnant with daughter BanksDuff faced a man in a car and told him to stop taking pictures. He also said that the person had been in his son's football game, followed her to his sister. Haylie DuffIn the house to take pictures of her, then followed her while running errands.
"When people say that's what you get for signing up to be a celebrity, it sincerely makes me sick," he wrote. "This is every day of every month and it's just not right. If a & # 39; celeb & # 39; (sorry to use that word) took care of this, the law would be involved."
In December, Duff spoke in his Instagram story to condemn three men who were bothering her while she was with her two children.
"Here I am trying to move with my two children and I have paparazzi following me wherever I go," he said. "Two adult men, three really, one of them is running away. It just follows me and my children to all the places I go."
"In a world where women get all these rights, this doesn't seem right at all," he continued before turning on his annoying son's camera and asking for his opinion on the matter. "How much do you like the paparazzi to follow you? It makes you sad, huh? You hate it."
