Hilary Duff confronts & # 39; & # 39; Creep & # 39; & # 39; who photographed children playing ball

Hilary Duff He was not going to let a man get away with photographing children without his parents' permission.

Saturday Lizzie McGuire Y Younger Star and mother of two children posted on her Instagram page a video of herself confronting a male photographer who took pictures of children playing football in a park.

"The paparazzi shoot the CHILDREN," he wrote. "Go to & # 39; practice & # 39; your photography in ADULTS! Creep! Laws must change! This is stalking minors! Disgusting!"

"Who are you with here?" Duff asks the man, who is not identified by name and who does not confirm his profession. "Do you know anyone on the team? Can you stop taking pictures of the children, please?"

"It's legal," replies the man.

"It makes me feel really uncomfortable," she says.

"Well, you shouldn't feel uncomfortable," he replies. "Do you want me to show you your ID?"

"I don't ask for your ID. I ask you to stop taking photos of our 7-year-old children if you don't know anyone here," says Duff, whose son Luca is 7. "I ask you from person to person, as a mother, if you don't know anyone here, can you stop taking pictures of our children playing football this morning?"