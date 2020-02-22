Highlights of League Two and summary: Swindon moves two clear | Soccer news







Swindon moved two clear points at the top of Sky Bet League Two after a 3-1 win over Grimsby in land county.

Lloyd Isgrove and Michael Doughty arrived at the carpentry for the Robins in the first half, but it was after the break when the floodgates really opened.

Jerry Yates put Swindon ahead one minute in the second half after Eoin Doyle headed the back of Diallang Jaiyesimi before Jaiyesimi headed home with a Yates center.

Luke Waterfall then turned Isgrove's cross into his own network without pressure before James Hanson withdrew a comfort.

Crewe rose above Exeter second after a 2-0 victory over the fight Macclesfield.

Chris Porter put Alex ahead of the penalty point after Fryer Horsfall knocked down Perry Ng.

Stephen Walker then doubled the advantage when an excellent ball by Charlie Kirk chose him and ended with poise.

The Greeks fell to third place after seeing hosts Northampton He ends his losing streak of three games with a 2-0 victory.

The Cobblers got ahead when there was less than a minute left when Vadaine Oliver controlled the ball well before shooting home and Sam Hoskins closed it 10 minutes from the penalty spot.

Plymouth Argyle he slipped four points behind Swindon after they remained in a goalless draw at home to Cambridge United.

Cheltenham consolidated its place in the play-offs when the Reuben Reid hit earned them a 1-0 victory over visitors Mansfield.

Kwame Poku (27) and Callum Harriott (41) obtained Colchester & # 39; s goals in the 2-1 victory in Salford, for whom Ashley Hunter (43) was on target.

Port Vale & # 39; s the three-game winning streak ended with a 2-2 draw in Waltz and the goals of Ryan Inniss and Scot Bennett saw Newport fire Bradford 2-1.

Forest Green & # 39; s bad streak continued when they were defeated 1-0 in Scunthorpe Y Carlisle came 2-0 at home to Morecambe to claim a 2-2 draw.

Beryly Lubala and Ashley Nadesan gave Crawley a 2-0 victory over Stevenage Y Leyton Orient they had a 2-2 draw for Oldham.