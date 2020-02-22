Here is everything you need to know: BGR

Samsung introduced last week the phones we have been discussing for most of the year, including the Galaxy Z Flip Flip and the new flagship Galaxy S20 series. The Z Flip was the first phone to reach stores and went on sale last Friday. S20 pre-orders were launched on Friday, and Samsung and its partners are expected to send the phone on March 6. The three versions of Galaxy S20, including the S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra, have 5G support, and you will not be able to obtain a single 4G variant in the US. UU. That also means that they are all more expensive than we expected, with prices starting at $ 999 for the cheapest option. We have already told you that it may be a good idea to wait a few more months for prices to fall. It always happens with Android phones, and last year's S10 series showed that price cuts arrive much earlier than expected. We also show you some offers that make Samsung prices much easier to swallow, especially if you are looking to exchange an old device for new phones. But operators also have their own S20 offers that could generate additional savings at this time.

As a reminder, each S20 advance order comes with free Samsung credit, which ranges between $ 100 and $ 200, depending on the model you get. Credit is good for buying accessories at Samsung.com, and you will get it regardless of the deal you select from electronics suppliers or retailers: here is the base price structure for the Galaxy S20 series:

128GB Galaxy S20 5G – $ 999 and get $ 100 of Samsung credit

128GB Galaxy S20 + 5G – $ 1,199 and get $ 150 of Samsung credit

128GB Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G – $ 1,399 and get $ 200 of Samsung credit

Carrier offers will include installment payment plans, buy one offers and get one and redemption discounts. In addition, most of the savings will be applied through credits on the invoice for the entire duration of your contract. so be sure to read the fine print of all offers before moving on.

AT,amp;T

AT,amp;T sells all three versions of S20 and has some special offers for customers:

$ 300 in invoice credits with an unlimited and exchange plan

Up to $ 1,000 in credits on the bill with the exchange of a qualified phone, with transfer and new line.

$ 500 in invoice credits when you add a line without transfer in an unlimited plan

Save $ 50 on a new Galaxy Buds + when you buy with a Samsung device: you can always get a cheaper Buds + using Samsung credit

pique

Sprint also stores all three versions of the S20, and has a couple of S20 offers for you:

Rent any S20 and get a free S20 lease through credits, with two Sprint lines

Up to $ 750 off any S20 through invoice credits

Switch to Sprint and exchange a Galaxy S8 or a newer phone for a free or cheaper S20 + S20 + and S20 Ultra

T Mobile

Like AT,amp;T and Sprint, T-Mobile has the three S20 phones available to preorder, and offers buyers a couple of offers:

Up to $ 500 off any phone when changing an eligible device

Up to $ 1,000 off a second S20 of equal or lesser value through invoice credits when you add up to two lines

Verizon

Verizon will only store the S20 + and the S20 Ultra, since the normal S20 lacks the mmWave support that Verizon requires. Therefore, you are already considering paying $ 1,199 for the cheapest S20 5G phone that will run on the Verizon network. However, Verizon seeks to compensate by offering buyers a variety of offers that can be combined for additional savings:

Buy a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G or Galaxy S20 + 5G and get $ 1,050 for another Galaxy S20, when you add a new line and buy the phone on a Verizon device payment plan (packages with $ 150 off are offered at continuation).

New and existing customers can save an additional $ 150 by buying a new Samsung Galaxy S20 + 5G. This discount is granted in 24-month invoice credits (accumulated with all offers).

Existing customers can save up to $ 300 if you upgrade to a new Galaxy S20 and redeem your existing smartphone and have an active Verizon Unlimited plan (it accumulates with a $ 150 discount offer above).

Buy a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G or S20 + 5G at Verizon and have a Verizon Unlimited plan, you will get a free six-month subscription to the Hatch game streaming service. Hatch is a new form of game, which gives you instant access to more than 100 premium games in an application made for 5G (it accumulates with all offers).

Other retailers will also have the S20 available for pre-orders, including Samsung, Best Buy and Sam’s Club. Samsung.com will not give you a better deal than its partners, but the company will grant all buyers who preorder the phone that free credit, no matter how they buy it. Best Buy is ready to get up to $ 850 off S20 phones with a qualified exchange. Sam’s Club will get you a $ 200 Sam’s Club electronic gift card with advance order, purchase and activation of the phone (at AT,amp;T, Sprint or Verizon).

Image source: Samsung