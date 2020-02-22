Health concerns persist after the Becker recycling plant fire – Up News Info

As the Northern Metal Recycling fire begins to subside four days after it began, the questions remain in the smoke that remains over Becker. From the air to the water and the ground, the authorities are beginning to conduct tests to determine the impact of a fire that burned tires and plastics for most of the week.

"If there is prolonged exposure, the particles can enter people's lungs and stay there, and that can cause respiratory problems," said Stephen Mikkelson of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. “This is not a very long exposure. I mean, it's been several days, but it has dissipated as we go. "

The fire began early on the morning of February 18 and required the help of the Minnesota National Guard and several fire departments, including Forest Lake, Eden Prairie and Sartell. Becker Public Schools canceled classes on the 20th, but otherwise they were told that the air quality was sufficient. The MPCA did not initiate its contracted air quality tests until day 20.

Mikkelson says that the moment is part of the standard protocol, saying that it is the company's responsibility to handle its emergencies and that the MPCA does not typically intervene until it is clear that the company needs help.

"Some initial evaluations were made on the first day," Mikkelson said. "And then, between then and yesterday, the state fire chief made a crew enter with hand-held machinery and toured the city."

Mikkelson says that those initial readings were only worrisome for people who have respiratory problems, such as asthma.

"They didn't notice any high level that would raise him to the concern of getting people out, instead of just warning them that there is smoke in the air," Mikkelson said.

The MPCA expects to receive more conclusive data on Friday.