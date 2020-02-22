Harry Styles stolen at Knifepoint on Valentine's Day

Wonderwall claims that former One Directioner, Harry Styles, was robbed at knifepoint the night of February 18. Mr. Styles was in the Hampstead area of ​​London around 12:00 when a man pointed a knife at him and demanded cash.

The Mirror was the first to report that Styles "played quite well," but he finally decided to give the man his cash while keeping the perpetrator pleasant and calm so he could simply get away from the situation.

The source said the incident finally left him "shocked," adding that police confirmed that the incident occurred, although they never revealed the identity of the alleged victim. This is probably the most negative coverage that involves Harry Styles in months, or maybe even years.

Earlier this week, Harry was in the headlines for a much more positive reason. According to Nick Markus, Lizzo stopped at the UK radio program, KISS Breakfast, just before the BRIT Awards began in the European nation.

Lizzo jokingly said that she and Harry Styles had "connected,quot;, however, it turns out that they really didn't. Lizzo said he had "too many inappropriate jokes,quot; in his mind.

During an interview at a radio station, Tom Green joked that seeing a relationship between Lizzo and Harry Styles would easily be his favorite celebrity partner. Anyway, Lizzo could not help making several sexual jokes, which, of course, were censored by the station.

Later, he praised Harry and declared that he was happy to see the next One Directioner performance. She added that she was a fan of her latest album, Fine Line, which is the singer's second album. It's true that Harry Styles and Lizzo never collaborated that night, but apparently, they get along pretty well.

For example, Styles rested his head on his shoulders at a time of night. Fans on social networks made a lot of jokes about the improbability of a romantic link between the former One Direction member and Lizzo.



