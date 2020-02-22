Grimes says she is very sick after becoming pregnant with Elon Musk

Grimes is currently pregnant with her boyfriend, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, however, she is struggling during the last trimester of her pregnancy, Page Six learned.

The 31-year-old singer announced that she was "mega sick,quot; of her pregnancy on Instagram earlier this week, and that she would also stop all photo shoots to promote her next album, Miss_Anthropocene. Reportedly, Grimes' new record falls on Friday.

Instead of its appearance on the cover, a virtual avatar called "Warnymph,quot; occupies the cover of The Face, a fashion magazine in London, England. In his IG account, Grimes revealed that he could not decorate the cover of The Face with 7 months of pregnancy, so he opted for the avatar.

Grimes explained the reasoning of his decision to use the avatar, pointing out what was mentioned above. In other words, his medical situation prevents him from doing typical interviews and press. Another image presents Grimes, instead of an avatar, but according to her, she looks a little sick.

As previously reported, Claire Boucher, also known as Grimes, announced that she was pregnant in January. About a month later, he stated that he also had skin problems. Grimes complained about skin problems when he first became pregnant, asking Vogue journalists during an interview if they had ever experienced anything like that.

He added that putting on makeup during pregnancy is also much more difficult for some reason. As most know, Grimes' pregnancy with Elon Musk has been a surprise among the large number of Musk fans and his own, due to the improbability of such a relationship.

Before dating Grimes, Elon Musk was also linked to rapper Azealia Banks. Page Six reported in March 2019 that despite their encounter with Banks, Musk and Grimes were still an element, which surprised many people on social networks.

In 2018, Banks turned to their social networks to claim that Musk wanted to have a threesome with her and Grimes, but then referred to him as a "junk beta male pig."



