Governor Walz exploits northern metals after the plant fire – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML1d9e9b67f2cd2479826fbc5beee7f8ee11% %MINIFYHTML1d9e9b67f2cd2479826fbc5beee7f8ee12%

– The governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, points to the recycling plant where a fire has been set on fire since early Tuesday.

He criticized Northern Metals and said he doesn't trust the company.

Authorities report that the fire in Becker is almost off. The steam seen on Friday is from hot spots that are being treated. A private company will eliminate the remaining hot spots.

%MINIFYHTML1d9e9b67f2cd2479826fbc5beee7f8ee13% %MINIFYHTML1d9e9b67f2cd2479826fbc5beee7f8ee14%

READ MORE: Seen from space: black smoke from Becker's fire captured by the weather satellite

%MINIFYHTML1d9e9b67f2cd2479826fbc5beee7f8ee15% %MINIFYHTML1d9e9b67f2cd2479826fbc5beee7f8ee16%

While firefighting efforts are coming to an end, there is much more ahead for the company with a history of contamination. Frustration and worry get hot in the community.

"Becker residents, we didn't know what they were really doing. We didn't know there were three and four floors of cars there," said Jim Thurman, a Becker resident.

Governor Walz criticized the crushing company for not following the procedures.

"They stacked these things 90 feet high and hundreds of yards long without causing fires as they were supposed to be," Walz said.

The plant in trouble was ordered to leave Minneapolis for contaminating. The company admitted that it altered the records and received a fine of $ 2.5 million.

Northern Metals was allowed to move to Becker. It was not yet operational, and now that is on hold. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency issued what is called an "Administrative Order," which says Northern Metals cannot operate until the fire goes out, develop a cleaning plan, complete an environmental assessment and update storage plans. Scrap.

"I just said it and I have to be careful because they will sue me, but I don't trust this entity to do the right thing," Walz said.

The community has expressed concern about air quality. Authorities say the tests found nothing dangerous.

And then there's the million gallons of water used to fight the fire.

READ MORE: Health concerns persist after the Becker recycling plant fire

"They say they have water ponds there. Are they aligned? Will that prevent contaminants from entering the ground? Very disappointed with this whole situation with Northern Metals," Thurman said.

The inspectors also found fire code violations on the Minneapolis site. While it was not operational, Northern Metals had stacked cars there similarly.

Pollution officials say they don't have "practices anywhere that protect the health and well-being of Minnesotans."

Northern Metals Recycling CEO Scott Helberg issued this statement Friday night:

We are grateful for the extraordinary work done by firefighters and the police in recent days. As a Becker resident for 10 years with children and grandchildren in the area, I understand and appreciate the concerns I heard expressed this week.

Northern Metals Recycling strongly opposes the current claims of the MPCA. The company worked closely with the MPCA to obtain all necessary permit approvals.

To be clear: the northern metal recycling facility in Becker has never been operational. The crusher has not yet been turned on and its installation is in progress. However, the installation meets all applicable requirements. In particular, we would note that all recyclable metal subject to fire was stored on waterproof surfaces and all water from firefighting efforts was contained on the site as part of our newly constructed stormwater containment system. Therefore, there seems to be no impact on soil and groundwater on or off site.

Once opened, this modern, fully enclosed crushing facility will employ 85 Minnesotans and set the benchmark for sustainability and environmental protection for the state and nation recycling industry.

Northern Metals Recycling will continue in close contact with state, county, city and federal officials regarding this incident and its cause, which is still under investigation.

READ MORE: Ilhan Omar says the recycling plant must be "criminally responsible,quot; for the Becker fire