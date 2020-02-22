google: Let's join together to impose taxes on technology giants, say G20 officials seeking a boost of $ 100 billion – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML3611750e759edb9a5600512e98ed7fae11% %MINIFYHTML3611750e759edb9a5600512e98ed7fae12%

Major global economies must show unity in dealing with aggressive "fiscal optimization,quot; by global digital giants such as Google, Amazon and Facebook, G20 officials said Saturday.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) is developing global rules to make digital companies pay taxes where they do business, rather than where they register subsidiaries. The OECD says that this could increase national tax revenues by a total of $ 100 billion a year.

The call to unity appeared primarily aimed at the United States, home of the largest technology companies, in an attempt to avoid any stalemate in the rules until after the US presidential elections in November.



"There is no time to wait for the elections," German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said at a fiscal seminar on the sidelines of a meeting of G20 central finance ministers and bankers.



"This needs leadership in certain countries," Scholz said, looking directly at US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin sitting next to him at the seminar.

The taxation of digital companies and the effect of the coronavirus outbreak on the world economy are among the hot topics debated by the financial leaders of the G20, of the 20 largest economies in the world, during their talks in Riyadh this end of week.

The OECD wants to establish a minimum effective level at which these companies would be taxed and seeks an agreement at the beginning of July, with the backing of the G20 at the end of the year.

"A coordinated response is not the best way to go, but, given the alternatives, the only way to go," OECD director Angel Gurria said at the seminar.

But OECD efforts stalled late last year because of the last-minute changes demanded by Washington, which many G20 officials consider reluctant to deal with a politically complicated issue before the presidential elections.

Mnuchin said the OECD countries were close to an agreement on the minimum level of taxes, which he said would also help solve the problem of where taxes are paid.

"I think we all want to achieve this by the end of the year, and that's the goal," Mnuchin said at the seminar.

Mnuchin sought to reassure G20 delegates that a proposal by the United States to add a "safe harbor,quot; regime to the tax reform effort, which has sparked criticism from France and other countries, would not allow companies to simply opt out. Paying taxes.

"It is not an optional tax," he said. "You pay the safe harbor instead of paying something else. People can pay a little more in a safe harbor knowing they have fiscal certainty."

US officials say their proposal would allow a multinational company to choose to pay more foreign taxes in exchange for greater tax dispute resolution and administrative relief benefits. But many questions remain.

MORE CLARITY IS NEEDED

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told reporters it was not clear exactly what the United States proposal would imply.

"We are still in the process of evaluating what it really means," he said, adding: "It is not a start for the French government. It is fair and useful to pay full attention to this new proposal."

The Commissioner of Economy of the European Union, Paolo Gentiloni, told Reuters that there was still a lot of work ahead.

"It is good that there is a commitment to find a solution, but … it is not there," he said, adding that he would meet with Mnuchin for bilateral talks later on Saturday.

Scholz told reporters that Germany was skeptical. "I think we shouldn't start by letting companies choose what taxes they want to pay. This leads nowhere," he said.

Several European countries, including France, Spain, Austria, Italy, Great Britain and Hungary, already have a plan for a digital tax or are working on one, creating the risk of a highly fragmented global system.

"You can't have different national tax systems that conflict with each other in a global economy," Mnuchin said.

Facebook's chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, said on February 14 that he would be ready to pay more taxes in Europe and would welcome a global OECD solution that would standardize taxes.

