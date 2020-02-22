Google: Google has a warning for new Huawei smartphone users – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML53768475e95ca7ea885b69820394d73211% %MINIFYHTML53768475e95ca7ea885b69820394d73212%

In a warning to new users of Huawei smartphones, Google has advised not to ignore Google applications and services, such as Gmail and YouTube, since they were not available for preloading or side loading on new Huawei devices.

On May 16, 2019, the U.S. government UU. It included Huawei in its List of entities. This government action prohibits all US companies, including Google, from collaborating with Huawei.

It means that Google is prohibited from working with Huawei on new device models or providing Google applications, including Gmail, Maps, YouTube, Play Store and others to preload or download on these devices.

"To protect the privacy of user data, security and safeguard the overall experience, Google Play Store, Google Play Protect and Google’s main applications (including Gmail, YouTube, Maps and others) are only available on Play Protect certified devices "Tristan Ostrowski, legal director of Android and Play, said in a statement Friday.

U.S. law UU. It currently allows Google to only work with Huawei on models of devices available to the public on May 16, 2019 or earlier.

"Due to government restrictions, the new Huawei device models made available to the public after May 16, 2019 have not been able to go through the security process nor will they have Play Protect preloaded. As a result, they are considered & # 39; no certificates & # 39; and you will not be able to use Google’s applications and services, ”said the American tech giant.

In addition, downloaded Google applications will not work reliably because "we do not allow these services to run on uncertified devices where security may be compromised."

The lateral loading of Google applications also carries a high risk of installing an application that has been altered or altered so that it can compromise user security.

Meanwhile, reiterating the commitment to develop its own ecosystem, a Huawei executive said earlier this month that the company cannot use Google Mobile Services (GMS) for its future phones, even if a commercial ban that limits its use is lifted .

Huawei executive Fred Wangfei said the main reason why Huawei does not want to return to Google's mobile services, even after the ban is lifted, is that there is no guarantee that such a ban will not be imposed again.

As a replacement for Google's mobile services, the Chinese giant is building Huawei's mobile services (HMS) and has developed its own operating system called HarmonyOS.

Under the terms of the previous US commercial ban. In the US, Google was banned from selling the Android license to Huawei, which means that their phones could use the open source base code, but they would not have access to important Play Store and Google applications.

A temporary license was issued that allows Google to support and update the Android operating system currently running on existing Huawei devices. However, the trade ban has affected the development of future products.

The Huawei P40 series, scheduled for March, could come with Huawei Mobile Services.

