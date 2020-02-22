Google Forms could protect Nevada committees or throw reports into chaos

%MINIFYHTML0f5ac5e82299962568d1b9a48876183e11% %MINIFYHTML0f5ac5e82299962568d1b9a48876183e12%

Nevada Democratic assemblies take place this Saturday, and the state may not be ready. Following the disastrous assemblies of Iowa, the Nevada Democratic Party has ruled out its plans to use a reporting application called Shadow, but the replacement system does not inspire confidence.

During the past week, party officials criticized social networks that requested volunteers with a solid knowledge of Google’s tools to assist committee staff as technical assistance. According to Bloomberg, The Nevada Democratic Party held another set of training classes on Thursday to teach volunteers how to use their iPads and new tools. In an even more worrying movement, the party has not promised to publish the final results on the same day as the committees either, which raises concerns that it may take days before the final results arrive.

%MINIFYHTML0f5ac5e82299962568d1b9a48876183e13% %MINIFYHTML0f5ac5e82299962568d1b9a48876183e14%

Details about the new system are irregular, but it seems that at least some committees will be tabulating and reporting their results through a combination of Google forms and associated spreadsheets. There is also some indication that Google forms can be used to register voters at caucus locations, although in both cases, there will be other options available as a security measure.

"Many enclosures are so rural that connectivity can be limited,quot;

%MINIFYHTML0f5ac5e82299962568d1b9a48876183e15% %MINIFYHTML0f5ac5e82299962568d1b9a48876183e16%

In the technological aspect, the state party is operating from a normal business G-Suite account, apparently connected to standard iPads. The party received standard business technical support from Google, but there are no signs that the company's most ambitious electoral protection teams have been involved.

To begin tabulating the results, caucus officials from more than 2,000 enclosures across the state will log into the calculator with their individual credentials. The online forms are almost identical to the paper forms that officials will also complete and send. Once all the data is entered, the early voting data of the same venue will be added to create the total count of results. The final results will be recorded in three ways: in the application, on the sheets of paper that are sent to the party and on a poster that will be hung on the caucus site.

In addition to technological anxiety, many enclosures are so rural that connectivity can be limited, which could lead to inconsistent reports on assembly night. "Maybe if only a small fraction is too far from a cell phone tower, that's fine," said Duncan Buell, a professor of computer science and engineering at the University of South Carolina. The verge "People will lower their numbers and then drive half an hour to deliver the results." But any trip could delay the final results.

“Does security concern me? Not necessarily."

There are valid reasons to use Google's infrastructure, despite the risks. Google's cloud is bigger, more protected and more stable than any other smaller company it can build, and the company has invested billions in fighting everything from downtime to state-sponsored attacks. Former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos says that general-purpose cloud systems are "almost certainly more secure and reliable than a custom solution," although it may be more difficult for users to understand.

But there are some aspects of the system that will be difficult regardless of the tool you use. Each of the thousands of enclosures will need a secure way to connect to the headquarters where the results are counted. If the system is too difficult to navigate, reports will be delayed, as happened in Iowa. But if the system is too easy, troublemakers could report false results, an even worse situation. "Whether you are using Google or Shadow," Stamos said, "the party will have to securely communicate credentials to all seals and ensure that the double factor is enabled."

Any interruption that technology causes on caucus night will probably not affect the final results since most of the work will be reflected on paper. But if technology disrupts the reporting process, as it did in Iowa, trust in the system could be depleted. If some caucus sites cannot connect to the Internet and have to drive miles to find a signal to report, or if their iPad has not received the last update needed to run any software, it could influence voters and volunteers to stay home on next year.

“Does security concern me? Not necessarily because they have the backup [on paper], and I suppose they are going to do a verification after the fact, "Buell said." It's a matter of whether there is going to be chaos on Saturday night. "