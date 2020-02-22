"God, please, let me out of here,quot; – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A woman driving home from the hospital just three days after giving birth to her fourth child stopped to help save a truck driver from a massive fire that closed two Indiana interstates.

"We see a column of smoke, huge smoke, it looked like a warehouse was on fire," Holly McNally told WTTV, a Up News Info affiliate.

McNally, 35, was heading home with his mother when he stopped in a tanker truck carrying jet fuel, which turned over when he tried to leave Interstate 465 South toward Interstate 70 East.

"I slowed down and saw the semi on fire, and then I looked in front of the semi and saw a man on fire," McNally said. "And I am scanning and people are recording and watching videos, but nobody is running there. Then I told my mom, I said & # 39; I stop, I go there & # 39;".

McNally and another man ran to the driver and quickly put out the fire before realizing that the worst was yet to come.

"We took it out, we started to get away and I see this huge stream of liquid and I can smell it," McNally said. "I said," Jeff (the truck driver) honey, what were you wearing? "And he said,quot; jet fuel. "And I said,quot; Oh my God. "

4,000 gallons of fuel were spilled for semi-dump aircraft and McNally's shoes were already soaked with it. The fire was getting bigger and the three had to move fast.

"We are trying to take it down and it is getting closer and closer and the second explosion exploded," McNally said. "The smoke hit us and I was like praying‘ God, let me out of here so I can see my baby. "

That baby is McNally's son, Connor, who was born early Monday morning. She had been with him in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at St. Vincent Hospital just before encountering the accident.

"I thought, what if that's my son," McNally said about seeing the driver on fire. "And if that were Connor when he was 30, would you want someone to leave him there?"

Fortunately, the three managed to escape the fire when the first responders began arriving at the scene.

"My mother said," I can't believe you didn't run away, "and I'm like," I'm not going to leave anyone, "McNally said." I wish everyone was like that, you know? I mean everyone should help everyone. "

The 59-year-old truck driver, Jeffrey Denman of Brownsburg, survived, but suffered severe burns and was in critical condition.