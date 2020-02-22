GMC updates Sierra HD by 2020, including the latest high-end Denali model

The Sierra 2500 HD (heavy duty) from GMC is a capable work truck with a heart of comfort and luxury.

The next generation of the 2500 Sierra Denali by 2020 comes in Crew Cab with four-wheel drive with a standard six-foot nine-inch bed or an available eight-foot bed. The base price is $ 63,700 (plus $ 1,595 freight), with the longest bed adding $ 200.

By 2020, the Sierra 2500 Denali is larger and bolder, the functional outdoor pairing design specially designed with an exclusive style.

New features include a side bed step in front of the rear wheel arches, power-adjustable tow mirrors, a bed vision camera (Denali Ultimate Package, $ 2,870), camera-based adaptive cruise control and HD Surround Vision (Ultimate Package).

Side Bed Step complements the Corner Step rear bumper for easy access. Heated tow trailer mirrors, chrome-plated and door mounted fold, extend and retract at the touch of a button and feature top glass with auto dimming, bottom convex mirrors, LED turn signaling lights, vertical LED task Distinctive front lights and rear guide lights (to improve visibility when backing with a trailer).

The bed vision camera, integrated in the high-mount central brake light provides an elevated view of the bed to help with the fifth wheel or gooseneck hitch and to verify the load. The adaptive cruise maintains an established speed and also an established tracking distance from the previous traffic. Surround Vision uses cameras mounted on the front, rear and side to provide clear views in all directions.

The Ultimate package also brought a rear camera mirror, a 15-inch multicolored front screen and an electric sunroof. The rear camera mirror projects a wide angle image from a rear camera to the rearview mirror.

My robust and elegant Sierra 2500 Denali was Carbon Black Metallic ($ 495) with the exclusive Denali multi-dimensional grille with high-gloss chrome and mesh inserts, chrome-plated vertical front recovery hooks, six-inch chrome-plated assistance steps and different aluminum wheels 20-inch multidimensional polishing with all-terrain tires.

High intensity LED headlights, C-shaped LED daytime running lights, LED taillights and fog lights are standard.

Power was provided by a 6.6-liter, 445 horsepower Duramax Turbo-Diesel V-8 engine ($ 9,750), connected to a 10-speed Allison automatic transmission, producing up to 910 foot-pounds of torque. The air sucked through the hood and the large front grille by the dual-route diesel intake system provided cooler induction air to maximize power and optimize trailer performance.

An exhaust brake restricted the exhaust to create back pressure, delaying engine speed to provide supplemental braking, so effectively that it can reduce the speed of a heavy vehicle on a descent without the use of mechanical brakes.

The towing / towing mode offers better control and better cooling when towing or transporting heavy loads and comes with a reminder to activate when a trailer is detected. Tow / Haul remains busy for up to four hours after turning off the engine.

Automatic slope braking (active in Tow / Drag mode) automatically reduces changes to allow motor braking on downhill slopes, reducing brake wear.

Useful during my review week, heating the engine block facilitated the onset of cold weather, also heating the block fluids. Engine After Run keeps the engine running for up to 15 minutes to allow it to cool after a strenuous effort, using the fan and coolant.

An automatic locking rear differential is standard and reacts in milliseconds in low traction to improve safety on slippery surfaces. My Sierra Denali had four-wheel drive with a two-speed Auto Trac transfer case. The traction selection system with preset driving modes for different terrain / weather conditions adjusts the shift points, the throttle and the Stabili Trak for optimum performance.

A heavy duty truck, my Sierra HD Denali had a MultiPro tailgate, which offers six functions and positions, including a standing workstation and easier access to the loading platform. The main door opens with the key release power key or a button on the door. An inner panel at the top edge of the door can be unlocked and raised to provide a vertical barrier for long cargo items.

The inner door folds for easy access to the box. The interior door also includes a load stop panel. With the trailer hitch removed, the inner door folds in a large step, which will hold up to 375 pounds. A handle rises from the bed wall to help with climbing.

Sierra's two-level loading design allows owners to insert a platform, for example, a sheet of plywood, to separate the elements into two layers. The open interior door also provides a work surface at a convenient height, in addition to extending the two-tier layer. A 120 volt air conditioner outlet is convenient for tools.

The bed had an aerosol lining with the Denali logo, multiple moorings and a swan neck / fifth wheel package ($ 545) that includes patterned holes with covers and a seven-pin trailer harness.

As a heavy duty truck, Sierra Denali has an innovative and expanded Prograde trailer system to improve connection and driving with a trailer. The functions are accessible through the infotainment system and include: Trailer light test for the verification of brake lights, turn signals, etc., by a single person; Customizable trailer profiles to store information such as trailer mileage, maintenance intervals, brake level settings, etc. Trailer tire pressure and temperature monitoring using a set of wireless RF sensors installed on the trailer wheels to send information to the application screen; Customizable checklists before departure on the screen with clear and illustrated examples of the necessary steps; y Trailer theft alert to turn on exterior lights and sound the horn if the trailer is disconnected while the vehicle is parked and locked.

The package also includes a dynamic hitch guide with Hitch View camera zoom. Many functions of the towing system can also be accessed and initiated through the My GMC mobile application, including the ability to share trailers and trailer profiles with other drivers.

ProGrade Trailering also includes automatic electric parking brake assistance, trailer balancing control and trailer brake controller.

The Sierra Denali has plenty of interior storage with large door pockets, multiple cup holders / bottles, armrest tray and large armrest compartment with file folder rails, shallow dash compartment, two glove compartments and a back seat Foldable 60/40 storage package that includes containers on outer backrests. Wireless charging, multiple USB ports and a 120-volt air conditioning output make mobile device use easy and convenient.

The interior was also elegant and luxurious, with Denali exclusive dark walnut / dark ash Forge leather seats, open-pore ashwood armrests and console moldings, and a subtle dark-finished aluminum decoration. Heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel and heated rear rear seats are standard.

A seven-speaker Bose audio system, Wi-Fi, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, SiriusXM, OnStar services and GMC Connected Access are standard. Teen Driver is standard, allowing parents to establish controls and review teenage driving habits.

The rear seat reminder is standard along with a front-end collision alert, lane maintenance assistance with lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, Intelli Beam headlights and adaptive cruise control with tracking distance indicator. Front and rear parking assistance, lane change alert with side blind zone alert and rear cross traffic alert security systems are also standard.

A perimeter lighting system provides side and wide-angle lights in eight different areas: inside the rear door handle group, as part of the reversing lights, inside the rear corners of the bed, side mirrors and CHMSL group for Dark workplaces or entrances to vehicles, camps or beaches.

Sierra Denali HD is designed for work, but it is comfortable and well equipped for family use. The navigation system was frustrating, with regular voice recognition and irregular manual input. However, the work functions (tailgate, trailer, etc.) were easy and convenient.

There are no EPA qualifications available, as these large trucks are exempt from fuel economy standards. I averaged 16.5 miles per gallon, driving mainly on the surface and neighborhood streets.

With freight and $ 13,660 in options, my Sierra Denali HD was delivered for $ 78,955.