Global health officials issue ominous warning about the spread of coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – With groups of coronavirus cases appearing worldwide outside of China, the World Health Organization has issued an ominous warning about stopping the spread of the disease.

The warning came on Friday, while there were also several events related to the disease in Northern California, an epicenter in the United States to treat victims who contracted coronavirus.

WHO warned that groups that are not directly related to travel, such as those in South Korea, Italy and Iran, suggest that time is running out to contain the outbreak.

“The window of opportunity is still there. But our window of opportunity is shrinking, ”said WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "We need to act quickly before it closes completely."

“This outbreak could go in any direction. It could even be messy, ”he continued. "What I am saying is: it is now in our hands. If we do it right in the narrower window of opportunity, we can avoid any serious crisis."

These are some of Friday's other coronavirus developments.