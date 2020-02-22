Global health officials issue ominous warning about the spread of coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – With groups of coronavirus cases appearing worldwide outside of China, the World Health Organization has issued an ominous warning about stopping the spread of the disease.
The warning came on Friday, while there were also several events related to the disease in Northern California, an epicenter in the United States to treat victims who contracted coronavirus.
WHO warned that groups that are not directly related to travel, such as those in South Korea, Italy and Iran, suggest that time is running out to contain the outbreak.
“The window of opportunity is still there. But our window of opportunity is shrinking, ”said WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. "We need to act quickly before it closes completely."
“This outbreak could go in any direction. It could even be messy, ”he continued. "What I am saying is: it is now in our hands. If we do it right in the narrower window of opportunity, we can avoid any serious crisis."
These are some of Friday's other coronavirus developments.
- Disease experts discredit the coronavirus theory was created in the biological weapons laboratory:
Many of the world's leading experts have turned to the media, both social networks and traditional media, to discredit the rumor that the coronavirus is a germ that escaped from a secret Chinese biological weapons laboratory. Richard Ebright, a professor of chemical biology at Rutgers University, told the Washington Post that "according to the genome and the properties of the virus there is no indication that it was a modified virus."
- Judicial battle over the plan to transfer coronavirus patients to Southern California: A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order on Friday to block the transfer of up to 50 confirmed coronavirus patients from Travis Air Force Base to Costa Mesa in Orange County. The federal court documents presented stated that the federal government planned to transfer patients from the Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield to the former Fairview Development Center on Sunday or Monday. But the numbers do not add up. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday that there were only 31 confirmed cases in the United States and 11 of them were being treated at the University of Nebraska.
- New confirmed cases of coronavirus in Humboldt counties, Sacramento
Humboldt County health officials announced that they were treating their first confirmed case of coronavirus and that a second person was being examined for the disease. Sacramento County health officials also announced their first confirmed case. Authorities said the individual returned from China to the United States on February 2, flew to the San Francisco International Airport and since then self-quarantined and took precautionary measures upon returning home. The individual began to show mild symptoms during self-quarantine.
- Evacuees of the Wuhan air bridge coronavirus quarantined at the Travis Air Force base released
According to the authorities of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the USA. In the US, the 234 people evacuated from China and quarantined at the Travis Air Force Base were released after being released from the new coronavirus. Those evacuees were transferred from China by the US Department of State and arrived in Travis on February 5 and 7. They were released in two lots, one on Tuesday and Thursday, after a mandatory quarantine period of 14 days, according to CDC spokesman Scott Pauley.
- California tells 7,600 people to quarantine themselves out of concern about the spread of coronavirus
People in California who recently returned from visiting China are asked to stay home for the rest of the month to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus. The California Department of Public Health said Friday that 7,600 people have been urged to quarantine: stay home, monitor their health and limit interaction with other people.
- The coronavirus turns Redwood City's dream cruise into quarantine chaos
While they sat down for dinner on January 27, aboard the Diamond Princess luxury cruise ship to Japan, Rick and Kathy Wright of Redwood City had two good reasons to toast a champagne toast. But the celebration soon ended when the cruise was affected by an outbreak of coronavirus.