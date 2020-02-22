Giannis and Bucks Pistons Clobber 126-106 – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML3b9ab397458e6402a7875539fad1f34811% %MINIFYHTML3b9ab397458e6402a7875539fad1f34812%

DETROIT (AP) – Like many NBA coaches, Mike Budenholzer was worried that his Milwaukee Bucks would need a game or two to get back to speed after the All-Star break.

It was not a concern for Thursday night.

%MINIFYHTML3b9ab397458e6402a7875539fad1f34813% %MINIFYHTML3b9ab397458e6402a7875539fad1f34814%

The Bucks had 70 points for halftime on their way to a 126-106 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

%MINIFYHTML3b9ab397458e6402a7875539fad1f34815% %MINIFYHTML3b9ab397458e6402a7875539fad1f34816%

"That was a really impressive first half and I also thought we did a lot of good things in the second half," Budenholzer said. "Our energy had been good the last two days, but that doesn't always amount to a good game." There were many positive aspects to the first game after the break. "

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 16 rebounds as the Bucks led by up to 34 points in the second half. Detroit had a 70-41 record at halftime and could never get enough stops to ride a significant rally in the last two quarters.

"We went out and played our game and played with rhythm and aggression," said former Piston Khris Middleton, who scored 28 points. "This is how we have to play the rest of the way."

Eric Bledsoe added 19 points for the Bucks, who won for the 15th time in 17 games. Brook Lopez scored 18.

The Pistons have lost five straight games since they exchanged Andre Drummond with the Cleveland Cavaliers on February 6 and were playing for the first time since they bought the Reggie Jackson contract.

"With a young team, you need to bang your head several times to wake them up a little," Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. "Tonight he showed everyone how far we still have to go when it comes to building our list and developing our young players."

Christian Wood, one of the seven players in the game that has played for both teams, had 18 points and 11 rebounds. Bruce Brown finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

"Those guys are like family, but once we touch the court, it's by blood," Wood said. "I will go directly to Giannis and he will go directly to me."

The game was uneven at the beginning, with the Bucks leading by 14 at the end of the first quarter and 29 in half. Detroit's 41 points in the first half were only two more than those of Middleton (20) and Antetokounmpo (19).

"It was great to get out of the break and play good basketball and be close to almost 30 in the middle," Antetokounmpo said. "We have resumed right where we left it."

Milwaukee also had a 14-0 lead in turnovers, many of them after Pistons got into the lane before throwing an ejection attempt.

"That's the No. 1 team in the league when it comes to protecting the paint, so you must have a plan before you get there," Casey said. “They have such an incredible length that once you enter there, everything closes quickly. You have to get to the edge or know where you are passing the ball. "

TIP INS

Bucks: Antetokounmpo was summoned by a coach to discuss a call in the third quarter with Milwaukee leading by 29. … The victory meant that the Bucks have not yet lost consecutive games this season.

Pistons: Detroit had two former Bucks, Tony Snell and Thon Maker, in the initial lineup and three more (Wood, Brandon Knight and John Henson) in the bank. Middleton began his career in Detroit and Ersan Ilyasova also played for the Pistons.

NEW BUCK

Marvin Williams played the last 8:41 in his second game since joining the Bucks after being bought by the Charlotte Hornets. Budenholzer said he left some of his headlines in the game to spend time with Williams.

"He was fortunate to be able to play with many of the starter group, but we will find out what he is going to do overnight," he said. "It will help us."

GREAT POSSESSION

The Bucks had the opportunity of a 7-point possession in the third quarter, thanks to Wood committing a flagrant foul in a made basket. Donte DiVicenzo finished the three-point play and Antetokounmpo added a free kick after a coach on Pistons coach Dwane Casey. Due to the flagrant foul, the Bucks retained the ball, but Antetokounmpo was called for an offensive foul.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Bucks: Philadelphia 76ers host on Saturday

Pistons: visit the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday Giannis

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.