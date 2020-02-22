Gareth Bale: Real Madrid's late payment request ended China's move, says Jiangsu Suning head coach | Soccer news





Gareth Bale was in talks to move to the Chinese Super League during the 2019 summer transfer window

Real Madrid's last-minute decision to insist on a transfer fee put an end to the club's hopes of unloading Gareth Bale to Jiangsu Suning, said Chinese Super League head coach Cosmin Olaroiu.

Bale was in talks about a move to Jiangsu along the summer transfer window last year after falling into the hierarchical order at the Santiago Bernabeu under Zinedine Zidane.

But Real's late attempt to make Jiangsu pay for Bale after originally accepting that the 30-year-old joined in a free transfer saw the collapse of the measure.

"It was very close," said Olaroiu The National. "The club agreed with his agent, his agent was there. We agreed with Madrid and in the last month, I don't know what happened there, they lost some friendly matches because of a great score, Madrid changed their mind."

"First they said they would release him and that we would have to pay his salary, then suddenly they said: & # 39; No, you have to pay the transfer & # 39 ;.

"And paying the transfer and his salary was a little over budget, so we looked for another player."

"But, in reality, I know that 90 percent was done at night, and then in the morning everything changed. But Real Madrid, not us."

The Chinese Super League rules implemented in early 2018 mean that Jiangsu would have had to pay a 100 percent tax on any fare of more than £ 4.95 million for Bale and, along with the former Southampton man salaries of £ 12.5 million per year, that made the deal prohibitively expensive for Olaroiu's club.

Without Bale, Jiangsu finished fourth in the Chinese Super League at the end of last year and is now preparing for the new season, whose start has been delayed indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

"We have to deal with this, but we also have to take care of the players," Olaroiu said of the situation in China.

"The players have family at home; they are worried about this."

"I hope everyone is well and that they find a solution to get through this moment quickly and that everything will be fine again."