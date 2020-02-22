Gang members from southern Minneapolis sentenced for violent drug trafficking – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Five gang members from southern Minneapolis have been sentenced to prison for a violent drug trafficking conspiracy.

The five men, Alkwan Lawson-Holiday, Le’Keith Rayford, Kenneth Thompson, Maurice Johnson and Leonardo Woodward, were members or were associated with 10z / 20z street gangs. According to their guilty pleas, they joined the gang to earn money; They distributed crack cocaine, heroin and marijuana.

Rayford, Thompson, Johnson and Woodard also used illegal firearms to protect their drugs from their rivals. Rayford, Thompson and Woodard were convicted of owning a firearm in connection with a drug trafficking offense. Rayford's maximum sentence was 78 months in prison, Thompson's maximum sentence was 100 months and Woodard could serve a maximum of 51 months in prison. Johnson, 29, of Minneapolis, was convicted of using a firearm in connection with drug trafficking and sentenced to 60 months in prison.

However, Lawson-Holiday, a 30-year-old from Brooklyn Park, was convicted of distributing a controlled substance and will serve 57 months in prison.