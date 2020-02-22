Full list of nominees / winners – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML16e3f717e38507e9ef83076aea84456e11% %MINIFYHTML16e3f717e38507e9ef83076aea84456e12%

PASADENA (CBSLA) – The 51st edition of the NAACP Image Awards, created to celebrate the achievements of people of color in the entertainment industry, is broadcast on BET Networks on Saturday, February 22.

Below is a list of the nominees, with the winners in bold:

Animator of the year

Angela Basset

Billy porter

Lizzo

Regina King

Tyler perry

Moving picture

Outstanding movie

Dolemite is my name

Harriet

Just mercy

Queen & Slim

U.S

Best actor in a movie

Chadwick Boseman, 21 bridges

Daniel Kaluuya, Queen & Slim

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is my name

Michael B. Jordan, Just Mercy

Winston Duke, we

Best actress in a movie

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Jodie Turner-Smith, Queen & Slim

Lupita Nyong’o, we

Naomie Harris, black and blue

Best Supporting Actor in a Movie

Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy

Leslie Odom, Jr., Harriet

Sterling K. Brown, Waves

Tituss Burgess, Dolemite is my name

Wesley Snipes, Dolemite is my name

Best Supporting Actress in a Movie

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Dolemite is my name

Janelle Monáe, Harriet

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Marsai Martin, Little

Octavia Spencer, Luce

Excellent innovative performance in a movie

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Jodie Turner-Smith, Queen & Slim

Marsai Martin, Little

Rob Morgan, Just Mercy

Shahadi Wright Joseph, we

Outstanding set in a movie

Dolemite is my name

Harriet

Just mercy

Queen & Slim

U.S

Excellent independent film

Clemency

Dolemite is my name

Luce

Queen & Slim

The boy who took advantage of the wind

Excellent voiceover performance of characters (television or cinema)

Alfre Woodard, The Lion King

Donald Glover, The Lion King

James Earl Jones, The Lion King

Lupita Nyong’o, Serengeti

Sterling K. Brown, Frozen II

TV

Outstanding Comedy Series

Ballers

Blackish

Dear whites

Grown-ish

The neighborhood

Best Comedy Series Actor

Anthony Anderson, black ish

Cedric The artist, the neighborhood

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Dwayne Johnson, Ballers

Tracy Morgan, The Last O.G.

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Logan Browning, dear white

Jill Scott, first wives club

Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish

Best Comedy Series Cast Actor

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine and Nine

Deon Cole, Black-ish

Laurence Fishburne, Black-ish

Terry Crews, Brooklyn Nine and Nine

Tituss Burgess, unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Halle Bailey, Grown-ish

Loretta Devine, family reunion

Marsai Martin, black ish

Regina Hall, Black Monday

Tichina Arnold, The Neighborhood

Outstanding Drama Series

Harlem godfather

Green leaf

Queen sugar

The Chi

Watchmen

Best drama serial actor

Billy Porter, Pose

Forest Whitaker, godfather of Harlem

Kofi Siriboe, Queen Sugar

Omari Hardwick, Power

Sterling K. Brown, it's us

Best Drama Actress

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1

Regina King, Watchers

Wesley Routine, Sugar Queen

Simone Missick, All Rise

Viola Davis, How to escape the murder

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Delroy Lindo, The Good Fight

Giancarlo Esposito, godfather of Harlem

Harold Perrineau, Claws

Nigél Thatch, godfather of Harlem

Wendell Pierce, Jack Ryan of Tom Clancy

Best Drama Series Cast Actress

CCH Pounder, NCIS: New Orleans

Lynn Whitfield, Greenleaf

Lyric Ross, it's us

Susan Kelechi Watson, it's us

Tina Lifford, Queen Sugar

Excellent performance as a guest in a comedy or drama series

Blair Underwood, dear white

David Alan Grier, Queen Sugar

Kelly Rowland, American soul

GREATER., STAR

Sanaa Lathan, The Affair

Best television movie, limited series or dramatic special

American son

Being Mary Jane

Native son

True detective

When they see us

Best actor in a television movie, limited series or dramatic special

Caleel Harris, when they see us

Ethan Henru Herisse, when they see us

Idris Elba, Luther

Jharrel Jerome, when they see us

Mahershala Ali, true detective

Best actress in a television movie, limited series or dramatic special

Join Ellis, when they see us

Gabrielle Union, Being Mary Jane

Kerry Washington, American son

Niecy Nash, when they see us

Octavia Spencer, the truth be told

Featured news / information (series or special)

PUSHOUT: The criminalization of black girls in schools

Survive R. Kelly

The breakfast club

God's story with Morgan Freeman

Unsung

Outstanding Conversation Series

Red Table Talk

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The real

The store: uninterrupted

The Tamron Hall show

Outstanding Reality Program / Reality Competition Series / Game Show

Iyanla: Fix my life

Lip sync battle

Rhythm + Flow

Best sunday

The voice

Exceptional variety (series or special)

2019 Black Girls Rock!

Dave Chappelle: sticks and stones

Back home: a Beyoncé movie

Saturday night live

Wanda Sykes: not normal

Outstanding program for children

Doc McStuffins

Family meeting

Kevin Hart's guide to black history

Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest

Motown magic

Excellent performance of a young man (series, special, television movie or limited series)

Caleel Harris, when they see us

Lonnie Chavis, it's us

Lyric Ross, it's us

Marsai Martin, black ish

Miles Brown, black ish

Exceptional host in a chat or news / information (series or special) – individual or joint

Angela Rye, Young Gifted and Broke: A BET Town Hall

Jada Pinkett Smith, Red Table Talk

Lester Holt, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt

Trevor Noah, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman, Ana Navarro, The View

Outstanding host in a reality / reality competition, game show or variety (series or special): individual or joint

Iyanla Vanzant, Iyanla: Fix my life

LL Cool J, Lip Sync Battle

Regina Hall, BET Awards 2019

Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud

Wayne Brady, let's make a deal

Documentary film

Excellent documentary (film)

Miles Davis: Birth of the Great

The black godfather

The apollo

Toni Morrison: the pieces that I am

True justice: Bryan Stevenson's struggle for equality

Exceptional Documentary (television – series or special)

Free meek

Hitsville: The Creation of Motown

Back home: a Beyoncé movie

Martin: the legacy of a king

ReMastered: Sam Cooke's Two Murders

Writing

Outstanding writing in a movie (movie)

Chinonye Chukwu, Clemency

Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham, Just Mercy

Doug Atchison, Brian Banks

Jordan Peele, we

Kasi Lemmons and Gregory Allen Howard, Harriet

Outstanding writing in a comedy series

Cord Jefferson, The Good Place ("Tinker, Tailor, Demon, Spy,quot;)

Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce, One day at a time ("Ghosts,quot;)

Jason Kim, Barry ("Past = present x future over yesterday,quot;)

Karen Gist and Peter Saji, Mixed-ish ("Let your hair down,quot;)

Trevor Noah, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah ("Trevor Noah: Racism Detective,quot;)

Outstanding writing in a dramatic series

Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury, when they see us ("Part Four,quot;)

Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, Watchmen ("The extraordinary being,quot;)

Nichelle Tramble Spellman, Truth Be Told ("Monster,quot;)

Nkechi Okoro Carroll, All American ("Hussle & Motivate,quot;)

Pat Charles, Black Lightning ("The Book of Secrets: Chapter One: Prodigal Son,quot;)

Outstanding writing in a movie (television)

Cas Sigers-Beedles, it was chaos before Christmas

Melissa Bustamante, a winter Christmas song

Patrik-Ian Polk, Being Mary Jane

Parks Suzan-Lori, Native Son

Yvette Nicole Brown, always a bridesmaid

Leader

Outstanding direction in a movie (movie)

Chiwetel Ejiofor, the boy who took advantage of the wind

Jordan Peele, we

Kasi Lemmons, Harriet

Mati Diop, Atlantics

Reginald Hudlin, the black godfather

Outstanding Direction in a Comedy Series

Anya Adams, GLOW ("External Limit,quot;)

Justin Tipping, Black Monday ("7042,quot;)

Ken Whittingham, Atypical ("Road Rage Paige,quot;)

Randall Winston, Grace and Frankie ("The Pharmacy,quot;)

Shaka King, Shrill ("Pool,quot;)

Exceptional direction in a dramatic series

Ava DuVernay, when they see us ("Part Four,quot;)

Carl H. Seaton, Jr., Nevada ("Hedgehogs,quot;)

Curtis "50 Cent,quot; Jackson, Power ("Forgot Dre,quot;)

Debbie Allen, Grey's Anatomy ("Silent all these years,quot;)

Jet Wilkinson, The Chi ("The Scorpion and the Frog,quot;)

Exceptional direction in a movie (television)

Codie Elaine Oliver, Black Love

Janice Cooke, I am Sombody's child: the story of Regina Louise

Kenny Leon, American son

Rashid Johnson, native son

Russ Parr, The Story of Bobby Debarge

Recording

Outstanding album

Because I love you, Lizzo

Back home: The live album, Beyoncé

I used to know H.E.R., H.E.R.

Sketchbook, Fantasia

Worthy, India.Arie

New exceptional artist

Ari Lennox

Lil Nas X

Lucky daye

Mahalia

Mykal Kilgore

Outstanding Male Artist

Bruno Mars

Khalid

Lil Nas X

HIGHER.

PJ Morton

Outstanding Female Artist

Beyoncé

Fantasy

HIS.

India Arie

Lizzo

Exceptional song – Traditional

"Enough,quot; – Fantasy

"Jerónimo,quot; – Lizzo

"SPIRIT,quot; – Beyoncé

"Get up,quot; – Cynthia Erivo

"Constant love,quot; – ​​India.Arie

Exceptional song – Contemporary

"Before I let it go,quot; – Beyoncé

"Hard place,quot; – H.E.R.

"Juice,quot; – Lizzo

"Talk,quot; – Khalid

"Motivation,quot; – Normani

Excellent duo, group or collaboration

"Dark-skinned girl,quot; – Blue Ivy, SAIN JHN, Beyoncé and WizKiD

"Without guidance,quot; – Chris Brown feat. Duck

"Say So,quot; – PJ Morton feat. Jojo

"Shea Butter Baby,quot; – feat of Ari Lennox. J Cole

"Show Me Love,quot; – ​​Alicia Keys feat. Miguel

Outstanding jazz album

EXCEPTIONAL JAZZ ALBUM

"Carib,quot; – David Sanchez

"Heart Center,quot; – Najee

"Love and Liberation,quot; – Jazzmeia Horn

"SoulMate,quot; – Nathan Mitchell

"The dream is you: Vanessa Rubin sings to Tadd Dameron,quot; – Vanessa Rubin

Outstanding Gospel / Christian Song (traditional or contemporary)

"I did it,quot; – John P. Kee feat. Zacardi Cortez

"Laughter,quot; – Bebe Winans feat. Korean soul

"Theory of love,quot; – ​​Kirk Franklin

"Not yet,quot; – Donnie McClurkin

"Victoria,quot; – The Clark Sisters

Excellent Music Video / Visual Album

"Hard place,quot; – H.E.R.

"Juice,quot; – Lizzo

"Without guidance,quot; – Chris Brown feat. Duck

"Constant love,quot; – ​​India.Arie

"Talk,quot; – Khalid

Excellent soundtrack / compilation album

Harriet (Original movie soundtrack)

Queen & Slim The Soundtrack

The Lion King: the gift

The Lion King Original movie soundtrack

Us (original movie soundtrack)

Literature

Exceptional literary work – Fiction

New Daughters of Africa – Margaret Busby

Out of the dark, bright light – Petina Gappah

Red on the bone – Jacqueline Woodson

The reviewers – Margaret Wilkerson Sexton

The Water Dancer – Ta-Nehisi Coates

Outstanding literary work – Nonfiction

Breathe: a letter for my children – Dr. Imani Perry

STONY THE ROAD: Reconstruction, White Supremacy, and the Rise of Jim Crow – Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

The source of self-esteem: essays, speeches and meditations selected – Toni Morrison

The Yellow House – Sarah M. Broom

What doesn't kill you makes you blacker: a memory in rehearsals – Damon Young

Outstanding literary work – Author debut

American spy – Lauren Wilkinson

I am dance: words and images of the black dancer – Hal Banfield (Author), Javier Vásquez (Illustrator)

More than pretty: do the work of the soul to discover your true beauty – Erica Campbell

Such a fun age – Kiley Reid

The farm – Joanne Ramos

Outstanding literary work – Biography / Autobiography

Free Cyntoia: My search for redemption in the US prison system – Cyntoia Brown-Long

Finding My Voice: My Journey to the West Wing and the Path Forward – Valerie Jarrett

More than enough: claiming space for who you are (no matter what they say) – Elaine Welteroth

My name is prince – Randee St. Nicholas

The Beautiful Ones – Prince (Author), Dan Piepenbring (Edited by)

Outstanding literary work – Instructional

Inspire your home: easy and affordable ideas to make each room glamorous – Farah Merhi

Letters to the finalists (struggling to finish) – Candace E. Wilkins

More than pretty: do the work of the soul that discovers your true beauty – Erica Campbell

Unleashed vegetables – José Andres

Your next standard of living: 7 rules of power, confidence and opportunity for black women in the United States: Karen Arrington (Author), Joanna Price (Illustrator), Sheryl Taylor (Forward)

Outstanding literary work – Poetry

A tied woman is a dangerous thing: the imprisonment of African-American women from Harriet Tubman to Sandra Bland – DaMaris B. Hill

Felon: Poems – Reginald Dwayne Betts

Honeyfish – Lauren K. Alleyne

Lover – Chet’la Sebree

Tradition – Jericho Brown

Outstanding literary work – Children

A place to land: Martin Luther King Jr. and the speech that inspired a nation – Barry Wittenstein (Author), Jerry Pinkney (Illustrator)

Hair Love – Matthew A. Cherry (Author), Vashti Harrison (Illustrator)

Parker looks up: an extraordinary moment – Parker Curry (Author), Jessica Curry (Author), Brittany Jackson (Illustrator)

Ruby finds a concern – Tom Percival

Sulwe – Lupita Nyong’o (Author), Vashti Harrison (Illustrator)

Outstanding literary work – Young people / teenagers

Around Harvard Square – C.J. Farley

His own two feet: the brave struggle of a Rwandan girl to walk – Meredith Davis (Author), Rebeka Uwitonze (Author)

Hot Comb – Ebony Flowers (Author), Ebony Flowers (Illustrator)

I'm not going to die with you tonight – Gilly Segal (Author), Kimberly Jones (Author)

The Forgotten Girl – India Hill Brown