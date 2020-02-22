Full list of nominees / winners – Up News Info Los Angeles

PASADENA (CBSLA) – The 51st edition of the NAACP Image Awards, created to celebrate the achievements of people of color in the entertainment industry, is broadcast on BET Networks on Saturday, February 22.
Below is a list of the nominees, with the winners in bold:
Animator of the year
Angela Basset
Billy porter
Lizzo
Regina King
Tyler perry
Moving picture
Outstanding movie
Dolemite is my name
Harriet
Just mercy
Queen & Slim
U.S
Best actor in a movie
Chadwick Boseman, 21 bridges
Daniel Kaluuya, Queen & Slim
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is my name
Michael B. Jordan, Just Mercy
Winston Duke, we
Best actress in a movie
Alfre Woodard, Clemency
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Jodie Turner-Smith, Queen & Slim
Lupita Nyong’o, we
Naomie Harris, black and blue
Best Supporting Actor in a Movie
Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy
Leslie Odom, Jr., Harriet
Sterling K. Brown, Waves
Tituss Burgess, Dolemite is my name
Wesley Snipes, Dolemite is my name
Best Supporting Actress in a Movie
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Dolemite is my name
Janelle Monáe, Harriet
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Marsai Martin, Little
Octavia Spencer, Luce
Excellent innovative performance in a movie
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Jodie Turner-Smith, Queen & Slim
Marsai Martin, Little
Rob Morgan, Just Mercy
Shahadi Wright Joseph, we
Outstanding set in a movie
Dolemite is my name
Harriet
Just mercy
Queen & Slim
U.S
Excellent independent film
Clemency
Dolemite is my name
Luce
Queen & Slim
The boy who took advantage of the wind
Excellent voiceover performance of characters (television or cinema)
Alfre Woodard, The Lion King
Donald Glover, The Lion King
James Earl Jones, The Lion King
Lupita Nyong’o, Serengeti
Sterling K. Brown, Frozen II
TV
Outstanding Comedy Series
Ballers
Blackish
Dear whites
Grown-ish
The neighborhood
Best Comedy Series Actor
Anthony Anderson, black ish
Cedric The artist, the neighborhood
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Dwayne Johnson, Ballers
Tracy Morgan, The Last O.G.
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Logan Browning, dear white
Jill Scott, first wives club
Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
Best Comedy Series Cast Actor
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine and Nine
Deon Cole, Black-ish
Laurence Fishburne, Black-ish
Terry Crews, Brooklyn Nine and Nine
Tituss Burgess, unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Halle Bailey, Grown-ish
Loretta Devine, family reunion
Marsai Martin, black ish
Regina Hall, Black Monday
Tichina Arnold, The Neighborhood
Outstanding Drama Series
Harlem godfather
Green leaf
Queen sugar
The Chi
Watchmen
Best drama serial actor
Billy Porter, Pose
Forest Whitaker, godfather of Harlem
Kofi Siriboe, Queen Sugar
Omari Hardwick, Power
Sterling K. Brown, it's us
Best Drama Actress
Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
Regina King, Watchers
Wesley Routine, Sugar Queen
Simone Missick, All Rise
Viola Davis, How to escape the murder
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Delroy Lindo, The Good Fight
Giancarlo Esposito, godfather of Harlem
Harold Perrineau, Claws
Nigél Thatch, godfather of Harlem
Wendell Pierce, Jack Ryan of Tom Clancy
Best Drama Series Cast Actress
CCH Pounder, NCIS: New Orleans
Lynn Whitfield, Greenleaf
Lyric Ross, it's us
Susan Kelechi Watson, it's us
Tina Lifford, Queen Sugar
Excellent performance as a guest in a comedy or drama series
Blair Underwood, dear white
David Alan Grier, Queen Sugar
Kelly Rowland, American soul
GREATER., STAR
Sanaa Lathan, The Affair
Best television movie, limited series or dramatic special
American son
Being Mary Jane
Native son
True detective
When they see us
Best actor in a television movie, limited series or dramatic special
Caleel Harris, when they see us
Ethan Henru Herisse, when they see us
Idris Elba, Luther
Jharrel Jerome, when they see us
Mahershala Ali, true detective
Best actress in a television movie, limited series or dramatic special
Join Ellis, when they see us
Gabrielle Union, Being Mary Jane
Kerry Washington, American son
Niecy Nash, when they see us
Octavia Spencer, the truth be told
Featured news / information (series or special)
PUSHOUT: The criminalization of black girls in schools
Survive R. Kelly
The breakfast club
God's story with Morgan Freeman
Unsung
Outstanding Conversation Series
Red Table Talk
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The real
The store: uninterrupted
The Tamron Hall show
Outstanding Reality Program / Reality Competition Series / Game Show
Iyanla: Fix my life
Lip sync battle
Rhythm + Flow
Best sunday
The voice
Exceptional variety (series or special)
2019 Black Girls Rock!
Dave Chappelle: sticks and stones
Back home: a Beyoncé movie
Saturday night live
Wanda Sykes: not normal
Outstanding program for children
Doc McStuffins
Family meeting
Kevin Hart's guide to black history
Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest
Motown magic
Excellent performance of a young man (series, special, television movie or limited series)
Caleel Harris, when they see us
Lonnie Chavis, it's us
Lyric Ross, it's us
Marsai Martin, black ish
Miles Brown, black ish
Exceptional host in a chat or news / information (series or special) – individual or joint
Angela Rye, Young Gifted and Broke: A BET Town Hall
Jada Pinkett Smith, Red Table Talk
Lester Holt, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
Trevor Noah, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman, Ana Navarro, The View
Outstanding host in a reality / reality competition, game show or variety (series or special): individual or joint
Iyanla Vanzant, Iyanla: Fix my life
LL Cool J, Lip Sync Battle
Regina Hall, BET Awards 2019
Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
Wayne Brady, let's make a deal
Documentary film
Excellent documentary (film)
Miles Davis: Birth of the Great
The black godfather
The apollo
Toni Morrison: the pieces that I am
True justice: Bryan Stevenson's struggle for equality
Exceptional Documentary (television – series or special)
Free meek
Hitsville: The Creation of Motown
Back home: a Beyoncé movie
Martin: the legacy of a king
ReMastered: Sam Cooke's Two Murders
Writing
Outstanding writing in a movie (movie)
Chinonye Chukwu, Clemency
Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham, Just Mercy
Doug Atchison, Brian Banks
Jordan Peele, we
Kasi Lemmons and Gregory Allen Howard, Harriet
Outstanding writing in a comedy series
Cord Jefferson, The Good Place ("Tinker, Tailor, Demon, Spy,quot;)
Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce, One day at a time ("Ghosts,quot;)
Jason Kim, Barry ("Past = present x future over yesterday,quot;)
Karen Gist and Peter Saji, Mixed-ish ("Let your hair down,quot;)
Trevor Noah, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah ("Trevor Noah: Racism Detective,quot;)
Outstanding writing in a dramatic series
Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury, when they see us ("Part Four,quot;)
Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson, Watchmen ("The extraordinary being,quot;)
Nichelle Tramble Spellman, Truth Be Told ("Monster,quot;)
Nkechi Okoro Carroll, All American ("Hussle & Motivate,quot;)
Pat Charles, Black Lightning ("The Book of Secrets: Chapter One: Prodigal Son,quot;)
Outstanding writing in a movie (television)
Cas Sigers-Beedles, it was chaos before Christmas
Melissa Bustamante, a winter Christmas song
Patrik-Ian Polk, Being Mary Jane
Parks Suzan-Lori, Native Son
Yvette Nicole Brown, always a bridesmaid
Leader
Outstanding direction in a movie (movie)
Chiwetel Ejiofor, the boy who took advantage of the wind
Jordan Peele, we
Kasi Lemmons, Harriet
Mati Diop, Atlantics
Reginald Hudlin, the black godfather
Outstanding Direction in a Comedy Series
Anya Adams, GLOW ("External Limit,quot;)
Justin Tipping, Black Monday ("7042,quot;)
Ken Whittingham, Atypical ("Road Rage Paige,quot;)
Randall Winston, Grace and Frankie ("The Pharmacy,quot;)
Shaka King, Shrill ("Pool,quot;)
Exceptional direction in a dramatic series
Ava DuVernay, when they see us ("Part Four,quot;)
Carl H. Seaton, Jr., Nevada ("Hedgehogs,quot;)
Curtis "50 Cent,quot; Jackson, Power ("Forgot Dre,quot;)
Debbie Allen, Grey's Anatomy ("Silent all these years,quot;)
Jet Wilkinson, The Chi ("The Scorpion and the Frog,quot;)
Exceptional direction in a movie (television)
Codie Elaine Oliver, Black Love
Janice Cooke, I am Sombody's child: the story of Regina Louise
Kenny Leon, American son
Rashid Johnson, native son
Russ Parr, The Story of Bobby Debarge
Recording
Outstanding album
Because I love you, Lizzo
Back home: The live album, Beyoncé
I used to know H.E.R., H.E.R.
Sketchbook, Fantasia
Worthy, India.Arie
New exceptional artist
Ari Lennox
Lil Nas X
Lucky daye
Mahalia
Mykal Kilgore
Outstanding Male Artist
Bruno Mars
Khalid
Lil Nas X
HIGHER.
PJ Morton
Outstanding Female Artist
Beyoncé
Fantasy
HIS.
India Arie
Lizzo
Exceptional song – Traditional
"Enough,quot; – Fantasy
"Jerónimo,quot; – Lizzo
"SPIRIT,quot; – Beyoncé
"Get up,quot; – Cynthia Erivo
"Constant love,quot; – India.Arie
Exceptional song – Contemporary
"Before I let it go,quot; – Beyoncé
"Hard place,quot; – H.E.R.
"Juice,quot; – Lizzo
"Talk,quot; – Khalid
"Motivation,quot; – Normani
Excellent duo, group or collaboration
"Dark-skinned girl,quot; – Blue Ivy, SAIN JHN, Beyoncé and WizKiD
"Without guidance,quot; – Chris Brown feat. Duck
"Say So,quot; – PJ Morton feat. Jojo
"Shea Butter Baby,quot; – feat of Ari Lennox. J Cole
"Show Me Love,quot; – Alicia Keys feat. Miguel
Outstanding jazz album
EXCEPTIONAL JAZZ ALBUM
"Carib,quot; – David Sanchez
"Heart Center,quot; – Najee
"Love and Liberation,quot; – Jazzmeia Horn
"SoulMate,quot; – Nathan Mitchell
"The dream is you: Vanessa Rubin sings to Tadd Dameron,quot; – Vanessa Rubin
Outstanding Gospel / Christian Song (traditional or contemporary)
"I did it,quot; – John P. Kee feat. Zacardi Cortez
"Laughter,quot; – Bebe Winans feat. Korean soul
"Theory of love,quot; – Kirk Franklin
"Not yet,quot; – Donnie McClurkin
"Victoria,quot; – The Clark Sisters
Excellent Music Video / Visual Album
"Hard place,quot; – H.E.R.
"Juice,quot; – Lizzo
"Without guidance,quot; – Chris Brown feat. Duck
"Constant love,quot; – India.Arie
"Talk,quot; – Khalid
Excellent soundtrack / compilation album
Harriet (Original movie soundtrack)
Queen & Slim The Soundtrack
The Lion King: the gift
The Lion King Original movie soundtrack
Us (original movie soundtrack)
Literature
Exceptional literary work – Fiction
New Daughters of Africa – Margaret Busby
Out of the dark, bright light – Petina Gappah
Red on the bone – Jacqueline Woodson
The reviewers – Margaret Wilkerson Sexton
The Water Dancer – Ta-Nehisi Coates
Outstanding literary work – Nonfiction
Breathe: a letter for my children – Dr. Imani Perry
STONY THE ROAD: Reconstruction, White Supremacy, and the Rise of Jim Crow – Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
The source of self-esteem: essays, speeches and meditations selected – Toni Morrison
The Yellow House – Sarah M. Broom
What doesn't kill you makes you blacker: a memory in rehearsals – Damon Young
Outstanding literary work – Author debut
American spy – Lauren Wilkinson
I am dance: words and images of the black dancer – Hal Banfield (Author), Javier Vásquez (Illustrator)
More than pretty: do the work of the soul to discover your true beauty – Erica Campbell
Such a fun age – Kiley Reid
The farm – Joanne Ramos
Outstanding literary work – Biography / Autobiography
Free Cyntoia: My search for redemption in the US prison system – Cyntoia Brown-Long
Finding My Voice: My Journey to the West Wing and the Path Forward – Valerie Jarrett
More than enough: claiming space for who you are (no matter what they say) – Elaine Welteroth
My name is prince – Randee St. Nicholas
The Beautiful Ones – Prince (Author), Dan Piepenbring (Edited by)
Outstanding literary work – Instructional
Inspire your home: easy and affordable ideas to make each room glamorous – Farah Merhi
Letters to the finalists (struggling to finish) – Candace E. Wilkins
More than pretty: do the work of the soul that discovers your true beauty – Erica Campbell
Unleashed vegetables – José Andres
Your next standard of living: 7 rules of power, confidence and opportunity for black women in the United States: Karen Arrington (Author), Joanna Price (Illustrator), Sheryl Taylor (Forward)
Outstanding literary work – Poetry
A tied woman is a dangerous thing: the imprisonment of African-American women from Harriet Tubman to Sandra Bland – DaMaris B. Hill
Felon: Poems – Reginald Dwayne Betts
Honeyfish – Lauren K. Alleyne
Lover – Chet’la Sebree
Tradition – Jericho Brown
Outstanding literary work – Children
A place to land: Martin Luther King Jr. and the speech that inspired a nation – Barry Wittenstein (Author), Jerry Pinkney (Illustrator)
Hair Love – Matthew A. Cherry (Author), Vashti Harrison (Illustrator)
Parker looks up: an extraordinary moment – Parker Curry (Author), Jessica Curry (Author), Brittany Jackson (Illustrator)
Ruby finds a concern – Tom Percival
Sulwe – Lupita Nyong’o (Author), Vashti Harrison (Illustrator)
Outstanding literary work – Young people / teenagers
Around Harvard Square – C.J. Farley
His own two feet: the brave struggle of a Rwandan girl to walk – Meredith Davis (Author), Rebeka Uwitonze (Author)
Hot Comb – Ebony Flowers (Author), Ebony Flowers (Illustrator)
I'm not going to die with you tonight – Gilly Segal (Author), Kimberly Jones (Author)
The Forgotten Girl – India Hill Brown