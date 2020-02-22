From the Gunter Room to the Pepsi Center

Many preparations fans consider the state wrestling tournament as the main postseason event in the state. This is due in large part to the fact that 896 qualifiers and their coaches, families and fans from all corners of Colorado descend to the Pepsi Center to enjoy a unique and raucous atmosphere for three days.

But, as Bob Smith remembers, it wasn't always that way. Smith, 82, is a member of the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame who won 10 state championships as head coach at Wray. He was the one who, in 1982, began pressing for the consolidation of the state tournament (then three classes, with each tournament often in separate places) in one place.

"People who fight like to see a good fight, regardless of who they are or where they come from, and that's the state tournament," said Smith. "We needed to have everything under one roof, and it took five years for that to happen."

Smith finally achieved his goal in 1987 at the McNichols Arena, where all the rankings fought their respective state tournaments in the same place for the first time. The tournament stayed at McNichols until he moved to the Pepsi Center in 2000, and the rest is the noisy story of the Colorado fight.

"How could you not love this atmosphere?" said Smith, who attends his 69th consecutive state tournament since qualifying as a sophomore at Denver North in 1952. "These three days at the Pepsi Center are what wrestling fans expect all year."

The following is a timeline of the CHSAA state wrestling tournament. Smith provided all the information and became the unofficial sports historian in the state.

1936

The first CHSAA state wrestling tournament is held at Gunter Hall in Greeley, which makes it the fifth oldest prep sport in the state behind football, track, men's basketball and tennis. The tournament was ranked with nine schools (Greeley, Olathe, Fort Morgan, College High, Grand Junction, Montrose, Golden, Windsor and Fort Collins) and groups of eight men (45 total qualifiers). Greeley won.

1936 – 1940

The tournament continues to be held in Greeley, with the schools in the city of Denver making their presence felt. Denver East won in 1937, and after Grand Junction took the title in 1938, Denver North won the next two years.

1941 – 1946

The tournament moves to Denver East, and Denver North continues to dominate, with four titles in six years.

1947

The tournament moves to Denver West, and Denver North wins again while 232 wrestlers competed at the time were records.

1948

The tournament is moved to the auditorium annex of the city of Denver. It is still a class, but for the first time, a qualifying tournament is used for the state. Denver North wins the five mobs.

1950 – 1952

The tournament moves to the Denver University Arena in 1950, when Montrose breaks the streak of six consecutive Denver North titles. Fort Collins wins the crown the next two years.

1953 – 1955

The tournament moves to the City of Denver Auditorium, and CHSAA begins to recognize the different sizes of schools in team awards. Colorado Springs won the general title of the team in 1953, while Arvada won the "A,quot; group and Palisade won the "B / C,quot; group.

1956

The tournament moves to Aurora Central.

1957

The tournament is still held in Central Aurora, but it expands to two classes for the first time. Division I consists of schools with an enrollment of 351 and up, and Division II has 350 students and less. The previous year's general champion, Montrose, repeats in Division I, while Wray wins the first of a total of 13 state chips with his Division II championship.

1958 – 1960

The tournament remains in Central Aurora for three more years and the state is crowned its first four-time individual champion in 1959 when Bob Thompson of Montrose wins the title with 175 pounds.

1961 – 1962

The tournament moves to Englewood Fieldhouse.

1963 – 1968

The age of classification separation begins. On different weekends in 1963, the Division I tournament is held at Englewood Fieldhouse and the Division II tournament is held in Central Aurora. The practice of separating tournament sites continued during the 1970s.

1969

The tournament expands to three classes: Class A (enrollment of 175 and less), Class 2A (176 to 550) and Class 3A (551 and more). The tournaments are staggered one week apart, with A in Greeley, 2A in Hinkley and 3A in the Denver City Auditorium. Brackets A are eight men, not 16, until 1973.

1970

The three-class system remains in effect throughout the decade, and tournaments continue to be held in separate venues until 1976. At that time, 2A and 3A moved to the Auditorium Arena, while tournament A remained in Greeley. Also from 1976, six places were scored and, in 1978, they were first introduced in double elimination parentheses.

1980

Tournament A moves to the newly opened CU Event Center; The 2A and 3A tournaments remain in the Arena Auditorium.

nineteen eighty one

The A and 2A tournaments move to the Denver Coliseum, while the 3A tournament is in the Arena Auditorium.

1982 – 1986

The locations for the tournament of each class remain the same as in 1981, but from 1982 to 1986, all tournaments are held the same weekend. And, the finals for all classes are held at the Denver Coliseum.

1987

The three state tournaments finally consolidate in one place, and 34,400 fans go out to the McNichols Arena that weekend. Fowler (A), Fort Lupton (2A) and Brighton (3A) are crowned champions.

1989

The 12 weight classes, which had been standard since 1943, are extended to 13.

1991

The tournament expands to five classifications: A / 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A, and this format lasts until 1994. Classes 4A and 6A have parentheses of 16 men with 12 contestants.

nineteen ninety five

The tournament has four classifications: A / 2A, 3A, 4A and 5A, all with parentheses of 16 players.

1997

The tournament expands to its current 14 weight classes.

2000

The tournament moves to the Pepsi Center. Wiggins (A / 2A), Hotchkiss (3A), Canon City (4A) and Pomona (5A) are the champions of the debut team in "The Can,quot;.