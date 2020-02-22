FRIEND: Loni Love from The Real is a drunk who likes the Thots of young men!

Loni Love of The Real is being attacked by a woman who claims to have been associated with the comedian. And MTO News has all the details.

Last week, Loni’s former friend Cookie Hull said Loni was the one who got co-host Tamar Braxton fired from the show. Cookie did an interview with the Comedy Hype website, where he explained that he wrote jokes for Loni Love. And that Love told him that he was going to try to get Braxton out of the program.

Cookie told the site: "She told me that she wanted (Braxton) to exit the program." He added that Loni "wanted to be the only ghetto girl on the show and wanted to get rid of Tamar."

Now, another of Loni's associates is dating to jointly sign what Cookie said.

This video appeared online yesterday.

Here are the cliffnotes: