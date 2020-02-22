FRIEND: Loni Love from The Real is a drunk who likes the Thots of young men!

Loni Love of The Real is being attacked by a woman who claims to have been associated with the comedian. And MTO News has all the details.
Last week, Loni’s former friend Cookie Hull said Loni was the one who got co-host Tamar Braxton fired from the show. Cookie did an interview with the Comedy Hype website, where he explained that he wrote jokes for Loni Love. And that Love told him that he was going to try to get Braxton out of the program.
Cookie told the site: "She told me that she wanted (Braxton) to exit the program." He added that Loni "wanted to be the only ghetto girl on the show and wanted to get rid of Tamar."
Now, another of Loni's associates is dating to jointly sign what Cookie said.
This video appeared online yesterday.
Here are the cliffnotes:
- He states that women in entertainment should stop trying to tear each other apart.
- She claims that Cookie was writing jokes for Loni to help her.
- He says that all the crying that Loni was doing on television was fake like shit.
- He says he was present when Loni relieved his frustrations about Tamar and how he didn't like him.
- He says he witnessed that Loni said he was going to contact whoever he needed to get Tamar fired.
- He says that although Tamara is black, she is mixed; and Loni wanted to be the symbolic black girl.
- He says Cookie is NOT a leech and Loni is not the only person who gave Cookie a check.
- He says Cookie was there and supported Loni when he had all those drunk nights in Las Vegas.
- He says Cookie was there for Loni when he was fucking kids and left them in Las Vegas.