Free family adjustment day at the Costick Center – Up News Info Detroit

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (Up News Info Detroit) – The City of Farmington Hills Department of Special Services will present a Family Adjustment Day on Sunday, February 23 from 10 a.m. at 2 p.m. at the Costick Center to give families a FREE day of exercise and fun.

In this event, families will have the opportunity to learn about healthy eating habits, see fitness demonstrations and compete with family members in an obstacle course.

Ideal Bite Community Kitchen will sell snacks, which will include vegan and gluten-free options.

Here is a list of other providers that you can expect to see:

• Cloud entertainment 9

• P2 football

• Sports around the city

• Miss Denise – Youth Dance

• Farmington martial arts

• National flag football

• YMCA

• Farmington Hills Nature Center

• City Cheer engine

• Busch fresh food market

• The practice area

• Beaumont – Farmington Hills

• Kienan personal trainer

• Fitness motivators

It is not necessary to register previously, just introduce yourself to enjoy a fun day full of physical activity with the whole family. The Costick Center is located at 28600 Eleven Mile Road. For more information call 248-473-1800.

