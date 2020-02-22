Frankie Dettori in a winter wonderland | Racing news

%MINIFYHTMLa4ba7ead95bcb397d66c5dd7ce19c23a11% %MINIFYHTMLa4ba7ead95bcb397d66c5dd7ce19c23a12%





Frankie Dettori at Newmarket Gallops

Frankie Dettori produced a masterful ride in Dubai Warrior to stay with a convincing winner of the Betway Winter Derby in Lingfield.

Dettori made one of his rare visits to the domestic scene for all weather this winter, and treated the attendees to the races to one of his distinctive exhibits.

As soon as Dubai Warrior left the posts intelligently, the popular Italian was able to take the lead and dictated procedures over a quarter mile.

He slowed down midway through the race and then accelerated the pace for two furlongs, just before home shift.

Dubai Warrior (13-8) produced an orderly turn of the foot to put more light between him and his rivals to cross the line two and three quarters in front of his housemate at the Palace of Justice.

Bangkok, the 8-13 favorite, was third because they could not reproduce their record victory in the field and distance three weeks ago.