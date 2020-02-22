Frank Lampard says that VAR's excuse is not good enough & # 39; after Giovani Lo Celso avoids the red card | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML4a31ffa57c2b54f239d83da74c57eb9c11% %MINIFYHTML4a31ffa57c2b54f239d83da74c57eb9c12%

VAR officials in Stockley Park acknowledged that 'human error' is to blame for an incorrect decision







Giovanni Lo Celso protests his innocence after his challenge to César Azpilicueta

Frank Lampard criticized the assistant video assistant for not recommending a red card for Giovani Lo Celso during Chelsea's victory over Tottenham and said the incident raises "more question marks,quot; about how technology is being used in the Premier League.

Lampard had already complained about VAR earlier this week, when Harry Maguire of Manchester United escaped a red card after a review and Kurt Zouma's apparent draw during the loss was ruled out by a push from César Azpilicueta.

Azpilicueta was again at the center of the action on Saturday when Lo Celso's challenge left him with marks on the shin; however, VAR David Coote advised referee Michael Oliver that no punishment was necessary for the Spurs midfielder.

Stockley Park officials then admitted that the VAR's decision was incorrect before Chelsea's 2-1 victory over Tottenham was over, blaming "human error." But Lampard sympathized little with that excuse.

"Everyone knew they had made a mistake," he said. "Obviously we have the monitor and we can see it. I was waiting for the red card to be shown. Not with real pleasure because it's just a tackle that puts a player in danger."

Giovani Lo Celso escaped the red card for this challenge in Cesar Azpilicueta

"For that VAR was brought, to see things that the referees in the field do not see. And it is not good enough."

"Saying after they made a mistake is not good enough because they had minutes, it took a couple of minutes to try to correct it. They probably needed a vision of that mistake to correct it. So I don't know what else to say, just another big question mark in VAR.

"I want VAR to be good, I want it to work. It's a high speed game, the referees have the most difficult job and VAR is hired to help them and improve the game and today it was very bad. More questions.

"This one doesn't need the monitor. It's a clear decision. A human decision. Stockley Park, red card. The game continues."

1:23 The Soccer Saturday panel was surprised by the initial decision of the VAR not to send Giovani Lo Celso for his challenge in Cesar Azpilicueta. The Soccer Saturday panel was surprised by the initial decision of the VAR not to send Giovani Lo Celso for his challenge in Cesar Azpilicueta.

José: "I hope it's the same noise,quot;

Meanwhile, Tottenham chief Jose Mourinho questioned why Stockley Park officials did not apologize for the mistakes he believes they made against his team this season.

"I hope the noise is the same as when the VAR kills us," he said. "I hope the noise is exactly the same. I hope the noise is exactly the same against Liverpool when (Andrew) Robertson should get a red card and he didn't, against Watford when (Etienne) Capoue should get the red card twice With this gentleman, (referee) Michael Olivier, I hope the noise is the same noise.

"Why didn't they say when they made the mistake against Liverpool and Watford? That's what I mean by the same noise."

0:34 On Saturday, Jeff Stelling was speechless after the news that Lo Celso will not face a retrospective action after VAR officials admitted they made a mistake by not issuing a red card On Saturday, Jeff Stelling was speechless after the news that Lo Celso will not face a retrospective action after VAR officials admitted they made a mistake by not issuing a red card

The impulse of the four best of Lampard

The incident did not prevent Chelsea from defeating its London rivals and strengthening its dominance in fourth place and for Lampard it was a satisfactory result, given the difficulties of his team at home this season. This was only his sixth Premier League victory at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard celebrates Chelsea's 2-1 victory over the Spurs at Stamford Bridge

"There is a slight disappointment with its objective, it makes the result look a little different, it gave us a few nervous minutes but the performance levels of the team, the attitude of the team, I can not ask for more," he said. "Maybe another goal more or less to go to bed earlier.

"It has been a difficult period for us at home, we know that. We spent the last few days looking for reasons, because I can't keep saying that we are playing well and losing games, it doesn't work, so we had to find the reason.

"Much to me was a mentality in both boxes, a focus at every moment of the game, and they gave me everything today."