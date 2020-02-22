Former inmate accused of sending poison-laden letter to Pelican Bay prison director – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A federal grand jury has accused former inmate Vladislav Victorvic Timoshchuk for allegedly sending an envelope with castor cords to the director of the Pelican Bay state prison.

Timoshchuk was a former inmate in the California state penitentiary system who was deported to his native Belarus. Federal prosecutors did not identify in which state prison he had been housed, but the letters were linked to demands for the release of a current inmate from Pelican Bay only identified as "A.C."

%MINIFYHTMLcbfac59b47c2121794b7c78a8c15d9a511% %MINIFYHTMLcbfac59b47c2121794b7c78a8c15d9a512%

According to the indictment, it is said that the 34-year-old man still residing in Belarus sent two envelopes with ricin to the Pelican Bay state prison.

One of the envelopes was addressed to Guardian James Robertson and contained ricin and a note that read: “WARNING! TOXIC! THIS LETTER IS BOXED WITH MORTAL RICH POWDER. "

The other envelope was addressed to inmate A.C. and it contained ricin and a note, which said in part: "Release the inmate A.C."

The accusation further claimed that in 2016 and in 2018, Pelican Bay prison officials intercepted letters sent by mail from Belarus to members of a prison gang, including prisoner A.C.

Federal prosecutors also revealed that the Anaheim Police Department investigated a threat of school shooting in 2017, which required the release of the inmate A.C. from Pelican Bay State Prison to prevent the "execution,quot; of a student every day until that release occurs.

Later, in 2019, the Bureau of Prisons intercepted a Christmas card sent from Belarus to the inmate Theodore Kaczynski, the infamous Unabomber, in which Timoshchuk claimed responsibility for threats to Anaheim schools and discussed a plan to send ricin to the United States.

Thursday's accusation accused Timoshchuk of two charges of attempted transfer of a toxin to use as a weapon; two charges of interstate and foreign communication of a threat and two charges of mailing an article about injuries.

He was not accused of any other threat than the two shipments to Pelican Bay.

If convicted, Tymoshchuk could be sentenced to a maximum life sentence for each attempt to transfer a toxin to use as a weapon; a maximum of five years for each interstate and foreign communication of a threat; and a maximum sentence of one year for each shipment of an injurious article.

According to California correctional officials, Timoshchuk was sentenced in San Diego County on May 8, 2006, five years for second-degree robbery and sentenced on May 16, 2006, with a six-year sentence for second-theft grade; the sentences had to be executed simultaneously.

He was later sentenced on November 4, 2006 in Yolo County with a one-year and four-month sentence for vehicle theft, the acquisition / retention of an access card / account information without consent, and the assault against an officer of peace.

Timoshchuk was admitted to the state prison on June 6, 2006; released on parole on January 18, 2011; and discharged from probation supervision on July 21, 2011. He was later deported back to Belarus.