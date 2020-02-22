Following Hanau, an annual neo-Nazi demonstration is banned in Sofia | News

Sofia, Bulgaria – Days after at least nine people were killed in Germany in a far right attack, neo-Nazis across Europe were prevented from leaving in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, as they had done every year since 2003.

Hundreds of far-right activists from across the continent had begun arriving in Sofia before the weekend for the Lukov March planned for Saturday to honor a Nazi collaborator, hoping to participate in a torch-lit rally.

But on Friday, a ruling by a higher court confirmed the ban on the mayor of Sofia, Yordanka Fandakova; In previous years, his attempts to stop the march were canceled.

While anti-fascist activists and observers welcomed development, they warned that Bulgaria's far-right problem goes well beyond a single march in February.

Following the massacre on Wednesday in Hanau, in which white supremacist gunman Tobias Rathjen killed nine people, all of them with a history of migrants, in two shisha salons, before shooting at his mother and himself, the German authorities succeeded avoid At least nine people board a plane to Bulgaria to attend the event. Some were allowed to travel later.

But hundreds of others came to participate in the Lukov March, which commemorates a pro-Nazi Bulgarian general and leader of a fascist movement in times of war.

Hristo Lukov, who had close ties with the German Nazi leadership, was killed by communist supporters in February 1943.

The march is organized by the Bulgarian National Union (BNS), a marginal organization of the extreme right that is considered the heiress of the Lukov fascists.

But on Friday, the day before the march, BNS announced that it had been informed of the ruling of the higher court.

The Lukov March has become a key meeting for the extreme right and neo-Nazi bands of Europe.

"This march is a recruitment activity," Radoslav Stoyanov, an activist with the Bulgarian rights group of the Helsinki Committee, told Al Jazeera.

"Right-wing radicals try to recruit young people in the ultra-nationalist ideology through it."

Due to this year's court order, neo-Nazis were only allowed to meet on Saturday in front of Lukov's old house in central Sofia to place crowns.

Late Friday, several of them met in a bar in Sofia for a concert with German neo-Nazi musician Philipp Neumann.

Meanwhile, the only people who demonstrated in the central streets of the capital, protected by dozens of police, were around 300 activists opposed to the extreme right, who shouted "Sofia is not a Nazi city,quot; under the banner "No there are Nazis in our streets! " .

Anti-fascist activists marched and chanted & # 39; no to the Lukov March, not to the neo-Nazi marches (Michael Colborne / Al Jazeera)

However, some activists called for caution and doubted that a ban had been issued.

"The (Lukov March) is not really prohibited," activist Stoyo Tetevenski told Al Jazeera, adding that the Bulgarian authorities have failed to combat racism. "It's just a legal trick that allows them to protest and gather instead of leaving … It's (the court order) an advertising trick."

BNS said the court confirmed Fandakova's ban, but Stoyanov said the documentation suggests that it was not legally binding.

What the mayor of Sofia gave, Stoyanov said after reviewing the court documents, "it was not an order but rather a proposal."

Fandakova proposed to turn Lukov March into a stationary event outside the former home of the Nazi collaborator, Stoyanov explained.

BNS appealed and the higher court dismissed his motion.

This means, according to Stoyanov, that the mayor's proposal had no teeth, and that if they had wanted, BNS could have tried to leave.

On Saturday, there was an important police presence in the center of Sofia, including crowd control barriers and rows of police officers who guarded the park from where the Lukov March was to begin; Increased security acts as a deterrent.

Bulgarian authorities have recently been raising pressure on the organization.

In January, the Bulgarian attorney general announced an investigation into the activities of BNS.

Earlier this month, Sofia prosecutors asked a local court to cancel the registration of the far-right group as an NGO under Bulgarian law.

In Bulgaria, anyone who promotes "fascist ideology or other antidemocratic ideology,quot; can be punished under the government of the country. Criminal code.

"Gypsies, Turks, Armenians and Jews are invited in Bulgaria and if they are good guests, they can live in peace here," BNS leader Zvezdomir Andronov said in a Bulgarian talk show in 2019.

Andronov is being investigated by the Bulgarian anti-discrimination agency for those comments. BNS affirms that its activities are in accordance with the law and that they are subject to the "repression,quot; of the "Zionist lobby,quot;.

"We are not driven by hatred of anyone, but by the love of our people and the sense of duty to honor our ancestors and heroes," a BNS spokesman told Al Jazeera.

Following the bloodshed in Germany and a growing threat from the extreme right across Europe, observers warned that the Bulgarian government should look closer to home to address its challenges and adopt a strategy that goes beyond canceling a concentration or Research a single group.

"Appearing symbolically to take strong action against neo-Nazis for a one-day event, while incorporating ideas from the extreme right and embracing stronger right-wing parties in the government is not the best strategy to deal with the extreme right," he said. the historian Tom Junes to Al Jazeera.

Three small far-right parties are currently part of the coalition government of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov

The largest of these, VMRO, is known for its anti-Roma rhetoric. The party leader, Krasimir Karakachanov, is the country's defense minister and deputy prime minister.

Last year, Karakachanov said: "The truth is that we need to undertake a complete program for a solution to the gypsy problem."

VMRO's candidate for mayor of Sofia in last year's election, Angel Dzhambazki, supported Lukov’s march.