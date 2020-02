After two major storms in recent weeks, the UK government is under pressure to do more to protect vulnerable areas from flooding.

Local officials in some parts of the country, who are still trying to repair the damage, say they will need more help than is currently offered.

%MINIFYHTML26e03953bd59a5a56533086e9112aa4611% %MINIFYHTML26e03953bd59a5a56533086e9112aa4612%

Nadim Baba from Al Jazeera reports from Shropshire in the United Kingdom.